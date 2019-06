Monthly Wrap May 2010: EOG, GS, GLD, NFLX, PCLN, SHLD

Well, it's been a very volatile week and we traded lightly. But, for the month of May, we made some really nice trades. Here are the closed trades for May (profits above +50% are highlighted). Notable trades are NFLX, PCLN, and SHLD puts with triple-digit gains:

May 28, 2010

11:00 | HappyTrading CTRP ($39.40) Sold to Close 06C40 Jun 40 calls, at $1.65 -20%

09:45 | HappyTrading WYNN ($83.30) Sold to Close 06C80 Jun 80 calls, at $6.10 +2%



May 27, 2010

07:31 | HappyTrading AIG ($35.60) Sold to Close 06P33 Jun 33 put, at $1.57 -42%



May 20, 2010

12:09 | HappyTrading EOG ($97.40) Sold to Close 05P100 May 100 puts, at $3.00 +11%

11:59 | HappyTrading DECK ($128.00) Sold to Close 05P130 May 130 put, at $3.00 +25%

10:50 | HappyTrading EOG ($97.60) Sold to Close 05P100 May 100 put, at $3.20 +19%

09:59 | HappyTrading NFLX ($93.30) Sold to Close 05P100 May 100 put, at $7.00 +43%



May 19, 2010

07:21 | HappyTrading SHLD ($98.80) Sold to Close 05P105 May 105 put, at $7.10 +347%

07:10 | HappyTrading SHLD ($99.70) Sold to Close 05P105 May 105 put, at $6.30 +296%



May 18, 2010

12:27 | HappyTrading SHLD ($102.30) Sold to Close 05P105 May 105 put, at $4.50 +183%

12:08 | HappyTrading MEE ($32.66) Sold to Close 05P35 May 35 put, at $2.70 +13%



May 14, 2010

12:59 | HappyTrading PCLN ($208.00) Sold to Close 05P210 May 210 put, at $6.50 +71%

12:52 | HappyTrading PCLN ($207.80) Sold to Close 05P210 May 210 put, at $6.70 +76%

12:30 | HappyTrading PCLN ($206.20) Sold to Close 05P210 May 210 put, at $8.00 +111%



May 13, 2010

12:53 | HappyTrading RIG ($67.00) Sold to Close 05P65 May 65 calls, at $1.58 +13%

12:18 | HappyTrading RIG ($66.89) Sold to Close 05P65 May 65 put, at $1.60 +14%



May 12, 2010

09:16 | HappyTrading CME ($330.50) Sold to Close 05C330 May 330 calls, at $6.30 -21%



May 11, 2010

12:44 | HappyTrading ICE ($120.70) Sold to Close 05C120 May 120 calls, at $3.50 -35%

10:17 | HappyTrading GOLD ($88.20) Sold to Close 05C85 May 85 calls, at $4.40 +38%

09:25 | HappyTrading GOLD ($88.40) Sold to Close 05C85 May 85 calls, at $4.50 +41%



May 10, 2010

12:56 | HappyTrading CME ($332.00) Sold to Close 05C330 May 330 calls, at $9.00 +6%



May 07, 2010

12:42 | HappyTrading NFLX ($92.00) Sold to Close 05P95 May 95 put, at $6.30 +80%

12:17 | HappyTrading NFLX ($90.50) Sold to Close 05P95 May 95 put, at $7.00 +100%



May 06, 2010

11:56 | HappyTrading NFLX ($90.00) Sold to Close 05P95 May 95 put, at $7.00 +100%

11:54 | HappyTrading GS ($140.25) Sold to Close 05P140 May 140 put, at $6.00 +8%

11:50 | HappyTrading GS ($140.25) Sold to Close 05P140 May 140 put, at $6.25 +14%

11:48 | HappyTrading NFLX ($90.00) Sold to Close 05P95 May 95 calls, at $7.00 +100%

11:32 | HappyTrading GLD ($116.60) Sold to Close 05C113 May 113 calls, at $4.55 +133%

09:19 | HappyTrading EOG ($101.55) Sold to Close 05P110 May 110 put, at $9.10 +86%

09:18 | HappyTrading EOG ($101.00) Sold to Close 05P110 May 110 put, at $9.70 +98%

09:14 | HappyTrading MA ($234.00) Sold to Close 05P230 May 230 put, at $5.30 +51%

08:29 | HappyTrading GLD ($116.20) Sold to Close 05C113 May 113 calls, at $4.00 +105%

08:10 | HappyTrading EOG ($101.00) Sold to Close 05C110 May 110 puts, at $9.70 +98%

08:00 | HappyTrading EOG ($101.55) Sold to Close 05P110 May 110 puts, at $9.10 +86%

06:51 | HappyTrading MA ($235.30) Sold to Close 05P230 May 230 put, at $5.00 +43%



May 05, 2010

07:19 | HappyTrading FCX ($69.90) Sold to Close 05P70 May 70 puts, at $3.00 +11%

06:57 | HappyTrading FCX ($69.00) Sold to Close 05P70 May 70 puts, at $3.50 +30%

06:47 | HappyTrading GOLD ($81.70) Sold to Close 05C80 May 80 calls, at $4.10 +14%



May 04, 2010

09:28 | HappyTrading TSL ($24.70) Sold to Close 05C25 May 25 calls, at $1.30 -46%



May 03, 2010

09:41 | HappyTrading GS ($149.90) Sold to Close 05P140 May 140 put, at $2.60 -53%

09:29 | HappyTrading BP ($48.65) Sold to Close 05P50 May 50 put, at $3.60 -8%

