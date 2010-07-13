Strong Earnings Push The Market Higher!

Yesterday, after the market, both AA and CSX reported solid earnings. However, CSX ended the day down 1.41% and AA was only up +1.2%. Mining stocks, in general, were only up slightly. JOYG stood out in the crowd, gaining +4.82%.

Financials and techs lead the broader market higher. GOOG and RIMM have been popular in our Trading Room:

Frosty Muggs July 13, 2010 6:14 AM

RIMM - Looks like it still wants to close the gap from 6/25

Happy, your RIMM Jul calls look like they're still a good play.

Bagger Vance July 13, 2010 7:17 AM

RIMM 52.5 july calls a 10 bagger from last friday's open...

skymist July 13, 2010 7:22 AM

... GOOG 100821C490 bought at 13.8 sold at 16.6.

Bagger Vance July 13, 2010 7:48 AM

went with Happy on the RIMM 50 calls (I know a good thing when I see it), and am selling these now!

BOOOYAH, HAPPY!

HappyTrading July 13, 2010 9:02 AM

GOOG 500s

rest out at $6.5 from $2.25 (+189%)

vidosole July 13, 2010 9:25 AM

I am cashing out some long plays:

C 4/5 spread @ 0.25 ( it is 500% winner considering only the long side of the spread and the last purchase of C4 calls).

GOOG - butterfly 470/490/510 @ 5,45 - 122% winner

GOOG - butterfly 480/500/520 @ 5,25 - 1/2 out - 250% winner

That is what I do like with butterflies.

A lot of times during the expiration week when things move very fast, I keep some trades in the Trading Room only because they may be difficult to follow from home through Email Alerts. For the GOOG July 500 calls, I opened them on Friday at $2.25, and took some profits yesterday at $4 and $4.3. I cashed the rest out at $6.5 today for a +189% gain:

These GOOG July 500 calls went as high as $8.2 and closed at $7 today.

AAPL was rather weak, after some unfavorable critique on its latest iPhone. AAPL was down more than $10 intraday, traded as low as $246.43 before closing above $250. AMZN was strong, rising +3.46%. IBM closed above $130/share. PCLN continued to soar after last week's upgrade, and has gone from just below $180 to almost $220 in 5 trading sessions!

After the market INTC reported its biggest quarter in a decade! It earned 51 cents per share vs. the concensus of 43 cents per share. INTC jumped more than +7% in the after-hours trading. Some tech stocks such as FFIV, VMW, CREE, CRM, which have all been strong, should see more upsides tomorrow morning.

The Dow was up +146.75 points; SPX added +16.59 points; Nasdaq gained +43.67 points:



XLF (financials) was up +2.48%. INX2 (internet) vaulted +3.59%. USO (oil) rose +2.84%. GLD (gold) and SLV (silver) bounced higher. MOO (agriculture) advanced +1.55%. FXI (Chinese ADRs) climed almost +1%.

SPX



SPX added +16.59 points to close at 1095.34, below 1100. Its 10-day MA turned higher. MACD went up.

Nasdaq



Nadsaq gained +43.67 points to close at 2242.03, above 2200. Its daily MAs have begun to turn up. The MACD continued higher.

Both SPX and Nasdaq closed above their respective daily MAs, which have begun to turn up. The MACDs are strong. INTC's strong earnings could give the market another boost up in the morning. But, after 5 days of straight gains, we might see some profit-taking in the afternoon. A little consolidation may be needed before JPM and GOOG's earnings on Thursday. So, don't forget to lock in some profits!

Good night and HappyTrading! ™ (click to see our Facebook Page)

no positions