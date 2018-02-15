Jourdan – A Strategically Positioned, Canadian Lithium Company With Significant Upside Potential

The January 2018 sell-off in lithium stocks was a created by widespread fear that SQM, the largest lithium producer in the world, would increase supply from their Chilean-based lithium brine project. Even with additional lithium chemicals being brought to market over the next 5 years, the demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems will likely encourage the development of greenfield projects, while existing producers move to increase supply. It is in my opinion that the new supply to be offered by SQM will come to market later than announced. Therefore the impact on the royalties and other financial factors have not yet been fully integrated into the stock market’s response to the news. Based on my substantial experience in the lithium exploration and production markets, lithium projects take much longer to bring to market than their companies promote and new projects require a strong pricing backdrop to encourage investment into new or expansion projects. Further, there are technical details related to the amount of brine that can be drawn down over a period of time from any specific aquifer, and also related to the quality of lithium brine from an aquifer that has been in operation over an extended period of time. All of these factors need to be considered when looking at the supply and demand landscape for lithium chemicals over the next years.

Regardless of how SQM’s expansion efforts develop, the industry is not slowing down. In January 2018, the industry witnessed a $300 million investment from Toyota Tsusho into Orocobre in exchange for a 15% equity stake in the company. The capital will be used to increase production from 17,500 T LCE per year to 42,000 T LCE per year at the Olaroz basin. Advanced junior exploration companies such as Neo Lithium, Millennial Lithium, Nemaska and Advantage Lithium are all moving their individual projects forward. Most of these companies have defined their natural resource estimates and completed economic studies for their projects. Now it is required that they announce their financial strategies to move from exploration to production or, alternatively, to look for a strategic company to acquire the asset. In February 2018, Toronto based Lithium X was acquired by a Nextview Capital for approximately $2.65/ share. As Asian battery and material materials and investment companies look to secure meaningful volumes of high quality lithium, it is my expectation that acquisitions, financial investments, and offtake agreements will be announced throughout 2018 and 2019.

The lion’s share of the news flow coming out of the lithium mining industry has been concentrated in Australia, Argentina, and Chile. As noted above, Chile has increased the amount of lithium that can be extracted until 2030, while junior exploration companies have raised capital and flocked to Argentina in hope of becoming the next lithium producer after Orocobre. On one hand, unfortunately, investors will find out the hard way about the quality of some of the projects that are being re-explored in Argentina. On the other hand, there are some great projects that will certainly play a meaningful role in the global supply chain over the next few years, including projects held by Lithium Americas, Advantage Lithium, Neo Lithium, and Millennial Lithium. Australia has been quickest to respond to the market conditions by increasing spodumene concentrate exports bound for Chinese processing facilities. The material is then processed in China before entering the lithium supply chain.

The Canadian lithium market has also been very slow to respond to demand. Today, there are two key projects that will pave the path to success for other companies in Canada. The first is the North America Lithium project, which was formerly operated by Canada Lithium Corp, and Nemaska Lithium, which is moving to become an integrated, high value supplier of lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide materials. Nemaska’s ongoing success in developing their flagship asset will continue to draw investment into the growing Canadian lithium industry, which will benefit other players in the region. Therefore, there is a growing reason to remain optimistic about lithium investment in Quebec: the valuations will rise if these initial projects begin to deliver meaningful volumes of high-quality materials over the next few years. North American Lithium has followed the path of the Australian hard rock players by exporting spodumene concentrate into the Asian market, while Nemeska remains focused on producing lithium chemicals at their facilities. North American Lithium is owned by Jien Nickel Industry, a Chinese investment company focused on reorganization of quality assets in the mining, mining processing, smelting, refining, and chemical markets. The company is now positioning to draw the necessary capital to build out a lithium carbonate processing facility in Quebec. Nemaska’s January 2018 press release on updated economic studies for their flagship asset in Quebec stated that $800 million in capital investment is required to deliver up to 16,000 T LCE per year. Recent drilling activity defined a total of 7 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate or approximately 770,000 T of battery-grade lithium hydroxide and 361,000 T of battery-grade lithium carbonate.

In January 2018, I took a position in Jordan Resources (OTC:OTC:JODRF) which trades under the Canadian ticker symbol "JOR-TSXV", a microcap lithium exploration company focused on their lithium properties in the Province of Quebec. My investment thesis for Jourdan Resources was based on the following:

Asians continue to invest aggressively into global lithium assets such as those we see in Argentina. Millennial Lithium received an equity investment of approximately $30 million to further advance their project; Toyota Tsusho made a stunning $300 million investment into Orocobre’s Olaroz project to expand production capacity; and Lithium X was acquired for $2.65/ share of about $300 million. This is a trend that I expect to continue through 2018 and 2019 as strategic Chinese groups look to deploy capital with the intention of securing additional lithium supply. Nemaska Lithium is one of the few advanced-stage lithium exploration companies that I have short-listed as a company that will attract Asian capital and an off-take partner. Jourdan Resources’ properties surround those of North American Lithium, which positions Jourdan to benefit from a capital injection into a lithium processing plant at the Quebec site. Jourdan Resources will benefit from direct investment into the region, which will highlight regional investment opportunities. As Asian investment continues to be injected into the region, retail and institutional investors will look for opportunities in the area. Jourdan Resources has already confirmed that lithium mineralization extends from North American Lithium’s properties onto their own properties. This is very encouraging. With the continuation of a tight supply-demand factor in the lithium chemicals market and emerging demand from the Chinese automotive industry, the Jourdan Resources may look to ship spodumene concentrate to Asian processing plants.

Although Jourdan Resources requires additional capital, the share structure is sound at around 35 million shares outstanding, representing a market capitalization of less than $2.5 million at time of writing. Given that additional dilution is expected, I find this encouraging because I have seen many lithium brine exploration companies in Argentina with significantly higher market capitalizations. The company has not yet produced a natural resource estimate, which is a benchmark assessment that is commonly referenced in the exploration business. However, with the new capital the company is expected to resume its drilling campaign, leading to the completion of a resource study. Given the strong macroeconomic trends in the lithium business, it is in my opinion that the company may easily achieve a market capitalization of 10x its January 2018 rate of $2.5million.

