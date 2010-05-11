The Day After...

Yesterday, 5/10/10, was a great opportunity to gain back much of your previous weeks losses, if you moved your portfolio to the correct, low-priced gainers. The bulk of my investment went in to SIRI at $1.00, then sold at $1.10; one quick return for the day. Now I'm focusing on some of the big guys. My bids are in at: MSO below $6, T below $25, MO below $21 and PCL below 38. At these prices, you can't lose and the dividend plays always help during high volatility, plus these are bargain prices after last weeks kick in the solar-plexes. My forecast is for MSO to reach $9 this year and the other three will continue their tried and true gains as well. As for those potificating analysts; take what they have to say with some respect, but not too much. Always verify it for yourself, but my judgment hasn't steered me in the wrong yet; watch and see.

Short, as in 6-months or less