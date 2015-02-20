Let's Be Opportunistic And Buy A Stake In The Next Chinese Pump (SUTR)

On February 11, Sutor Technology Group issued the following PR:

"CHANGSHU, China, Feb. 11, 2015 ... SUTR subsidiary Changshu Huaye Steel Strip Co., Ltd [100% owned] entered into a non-binding letter of intent dated February 8, 2015 (the "LOI") with the shareholders of Shanghai Huaye Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Huaye")."

http://finance.yahoo.com/news/sutors-subsidiary-enters-letter-intent-130000337.html

SUTR forgot to mentions to interesting aspects in the Press Release:

Shanghai Huaye Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Huaye") is 100% owned by SUTR shareholder (70%) and Chairperson, and her husband Feng Gao.

Shanghai Huaye Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd. ("Shanghai Huaye") generates approximately 4b USD (24.9b RMB) in annual sales. [112 in 2013 and 104 in 2014 TOP 500 China Companies List]

You can visit the Shanghai Huaye Iron & Steel Group Co., Ltd at http://www.cnhuaye.com/index.jsp

Since Changshu Huaye Steel Strip Co., Ltd is performing the acquisition, it is unlikely that SUTR shares will be issued in the transaction. The maneuver is probably aimed at gaining access to the U.S. financial Market to raise funds, since both companies are probably in financial distress (Even some Defaults in China. Apparently Shanghai Huaye saved SUTR last year). To raise funds / issue new shares SUTR needs to be trading at way higher levels that 0.80 USD per share. Announcing the acquisition of a 4b USD/year business … basically for free / on the cheap… will take care of it.

At current Prices SUTR is just a 34.5m USD company

This Plan, can explain the 106% increase in Price per Share since October 2014 (on no news).

On Jan 23, 2015 a new director was appointed: Mr. Yang, age 34, has nearly ten years' work experience in auditing and financial analysis. Since November 2014, he has been a Partner of Shanghai Shiyu Financial Advisory Co., Ltd., specializing in merger and acquisition advisory (SEC Filing).

The new company will be ultra-leverages. But if you believe in the China Growth story … well … it might be a bargain at these Prices. OTW … just get rid of you shares after the Pump.

Look like … everything is ready for a SCOK style Pump, were Shares had been driven 654% higher before announcing a Private Placement (Equity raising on September 24).