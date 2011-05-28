Thoughts on Inflation and Innovation...

Thoughts on Truthiness, Banana Politics, ShwagFlation, InnoFlation, and Ipodification

Luckily there is no inflation these days — stocks are in a raging bull market because the American Economy is booming and and the “innovation” that we need to “grow our way out of this” has gotten a big boost from Bernanke and thhe Fed backstopping the labor market. Thank goodness the central bank has such a warm hearted outlook and approach to saving the nation’s poor — the more “accomidative” he is, the better off the poor are due to the Phillips Curve. Yes, the Phillips Curve, the infinitely reliable tradeoff between inflation and employment that has driven every central bank decision in America since we learned our lessons from the Great Depression…



