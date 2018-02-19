Some Decent Alternatives

Here's the issue: we're net long the stock market but we are scaling back holdings and have been skeptical of the market for 2 or 3 years now on valuations alone. Everyone hates being a nervous nattering nabob of negativity, however. The trouble is, back in 2012 and 2013 roughly half of the articles penned by my fellow authors on this site were in some way or another quite bearish. Many had extremely convincing arguments. We try not to be bearish or bullish but to determine whether stocks or commodities are in an uptrend or a downtrend, and whether or not there is a fundamental reason for the trend to change course.

At present, the fear is that a $20 trillion dollar debtor nation will face higher interest rates and borrowing costs longer term and therefore many bullish investors have cost of capital assumptions that could prove too optimistic.

While we are still net long and will likely always be invested, one can't help wonder if a major bear lurks just around the corner.

Here are some funds that I am researching for a potential allocation down the road: These are less risky investments than equities on average, but will not likely hedge against a dollar decline very well, which is why we would want foreign stocks, real assets, and land somewhere in the portfolio too.

The following "liquid alternatives" are decent diversifiers don't want to put new money to work in stocks because of valuation and the macro backdrop but are skeptica of fixed income securities besides one and two year treasury bonds.

These liquid alternatives are not in any order and I'm not recommending any of them. (as usual if you read my analysis, hedgephone attempts to be an impartial source of research on overall market trends and individual equities without telling you what to do with your money. I'm not smart enough for that)

(BDMIX) -- Blackrock Global Long Short Equity: This fund is has a high expense ratio at 1.9% but has over $600MM invested and has produced a run of the mill 3.47% compound average return over 5 years according to Morningstar (MORN). Though this fund has been dissapointing in years past, we think it could zig this year as the market zags and is at least worth your time for a quick glance.

(COGIX) -- Cognios Market Neutral Fund weathered the recent market blowup very well. The fund has a 5 year compound average annual return of 5.4% which was good enough to earn a 5 star rating from Morningstar despite annual fees of 1.7% which is around 30% of the return the fund has been delivering to its holders. With only $62MM invested, we like this fund because it is still nimble enough to make money in difficult markets -- YTD the fund is up 2.38% and we expect a good year out of this group regardless of the overall stock and bond markets.

(QLEIX) -- AQR's Long Short fund was nominated for Morningstar's long short equity fund last year. The fund has a low expense ratio, has a 5 year return of around 14%, and is up a little year to date. This vehicle is a little higher return and therefore could be higher risk. This is one of the best funds in the category.

(ACVVX) -- AC Alternatives Market Neutral will certainly not make you feel like you are in Atlantic City -- the fund has posted a 5 year compound average annual return of just 2.23% per annum. That was still good enough for 4 stars on a risk adjusted basis. For our money, the 2 year note paying 2.2% make just as much if not more sense given the fund charges 1.67% yearly. Sticking with the 2 year -- after all, someone has to fund the military!

(DHLSX) -- Diamond Hill Long Short is a good option for many investors looking to be in the markets but would like less risk and volatility than an index fund. The five year compound average annual return of 7.5% is respectable and is thanks in part to an expense ratio of just 1.1% per annum. Year to date the fund is up a handsome .76% but keep in mind you are basically looking at a fund that is half long the market, or 50% net long. You will make less on the way up but will lose less on the way down. A good position for a few percent of your holdings as long as you have some cash, gold, and maybe some (gasp) Bitcoins (OTCQX:GBTC). Diamond Hill has particular expertise in the small cap space and in bottom up value investing.

(GSMFX) -- The GMO Major Markets Fund is a decent cash management type of product that boasts a four star Morningstar rating and a 5 year compound return of 3.1%. All in all, these funds tend to have similar return profiles and similar fee structures. GMO is a heralded firm, and I do think they are turning a bit more bearish than the street, which should provide a safe haven in a bad bear market. Expenses at just 1.01% make this fund one to watch.

(WMCIX) -- William Blair Macro Allocation is another good fund to study with a low 1.25% expense ratio and a relatively uncorrellated return profile. The 5 year compound average annual return for this fund is 2.91%, which I am sure is dissapointing yet in a bear market would be more than acceptable. 2015 was a rough year for a lot of these funds, and this fund was no exception falling over 6% likely due to choppy trendless markets with periods of extreme volatility. Year to date, the fund has returned a respectable .42% to fundholders.

(MASFX) -- The Littman Gregory Masters Alternatives Fund is one of my favorites in the liquid alternatives space even with their slightly higher than average expenses at 1.47%. The fund has a 5 year compound average return of just 3.62% but that was better than most bond funds and was uncorrellated to equities. The fund has over $2.6 billion invested and was given a 4 star rating by Morningstar.

(JHEQX) -- John Hancock Hedged Equity -- with $2 Billion under management and fees of just .6% per year, this fund is making a lot of hedge fund managers nervous and angry. I think the fees in the hedge fund space are outrageous, and that's why we would lean toward these liquid alternatives as, well, a better alternative. The fund boasts a 3 year return of 6.41% and a year to date return of .41%. This is a must research liquid alternative to research for your portfolio -- they clearly do not take stewardship of investor capital lightly.

(PLHZX) - Prudential QMA Long Short Equity: This is a good choice for investors looking for solid risk adjusted returns. The fund is four star rated with an expense ratio of just 1.25%. With $487MM under management, expect good things to continue here regardless of the overall market. Year to date, the fund is up .85% net of fees.

(BPIRX) -- Boston Partners Long Short Research. The four star fund is a good core position for investors looking for lower volatility exposure to equities, sas the fund tends to be more correllated to the stock market than its market neutral peers. This is our largest alternative allocation at around 2% of assets, because the fund has a long track record of above average risk adjusted returns, though the drawdown two weeks ago was around 2/3 that of the equit markets. The fund has an expense ratio of 1.38% which is a good deal for holders.

A lot of these are long short funds. They lose less in bear markets and make less in bull markets when compared to equities. They are for white knuckled fliers like us. Vangaurd Market Neutral (VNMFX) is interesting.... We like the 1 year notes at 2% as well -- someone has to fund all of spending. Happy hunting!