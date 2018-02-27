Stocks And Long Bonds As Return Free Risk

If you buy stocks and bonds at century high valuations, which is sadly the case given the price/sales multiple of 2.3 times on the S&P 500 (SPY), and hold for 20 years you may lose money on an inflation-adjusted basis. Buffett called long-term bonds "a mistake" for investors in 60/40 type portfolios. Stick with one and two year treasuries and hold to maturity. Don't invest more than 50% long the equity market if you can help it (taxes are a concern) -- we like Berkshire's 50/50 positioning, but would throw in some inflation protection like 5% in timberland or silver.

Equities starting to fit into the "return free risk" category:

Stocks are great long term investments, and Buffett said as much this weekend. There are certain valuation conditions that can make stocks overpriced, and therefore more risky per unit of reward -- a negative skew, if you will, when compared to historical valuation averages.

The cyclically adjusted PE ratio was first used by Ben Graham (Warren Buffett's teacher) who lost most of his money long stocks in the Depression. Graham developed the cyclically adjusted PE in order to smooth out lumpy earnings and discovered that by using longer data sets, much of the earnings "noise" could be eliminated. Robert Shiller famously coined the term CAPE, and the ten year average PE ratio was from then on referred to the Shiller PE. If you purchased stocks at a CAPE of 30 when interest rates were 3.5% in 1929 when the nation had little debt (but lots of consumer and margin debt like today) you had to wait for 40 years to get your principal back.

In the very short term, stocks could potentially keep dead cat bouncing depending on Fedspeak and GDP data (I wouldn't bet on it personally with new capital) and equities are still above resistance at the 50 day, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, and above Gann's 45 degree angle from the top in late January. Long term investors with capital gains issues should look at hedging risk, even though equities are now above the Gann Bull-Bear line (Thanks to ADM's Blake Robbens) I like gold and silver longer term.

There is no foolproof way to invest in markets. Buy and hold SPY is great for 99% of market conditions, but I would argue we are reaching the 1% of times when holding T bills, real assets, and gold make more sense. If you are the next Warren Buffett, you don't have to care about inevitable bear markets nine years into a business cycle.

For the rest of us, the following chart from NorthmanTrader.com can help as it shows support and resistance on (SPY) and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $2744.99 from the top in January to the low at $2529.

Note the Hammer/Hanging Man candle on the Monthly chart: reversal?

Bonds are a little dicey:

It's a great time to be a seller of longer term UST's according to Buffett and SIT Investments. Investing in individual municipal bonds is also a lot of work. Muni bond funds charging 1% per year and holding a lot of lower interest rate paper seem a bit like "return free risk" to me, as do a lot of bond funds that own long bonds right now and charging .5% management fees. We feel sorry for pension fund managers who have to buy 30 year treasuries as a part of their mandate. They should call a professional risk manager instead. Note that the real return adjusted for inflation is not always optimal:

The current 2% yield on the one-year US Treasury is not too shabby in our view, so long as you also have at least 10% of your portfolio invested in gold and silver (or raw land) as your Dollar hedge. If the US defaults (not going to happen this year) on the 1-year bond, the FDIC is toast anyway (they don't have the $$ to cover their promises, kind of like Soc. Security) and outside of the box macro-economic thinking requires rational skepticism. Surely, most longs have benefitted from QE and ZIRP... That is not the same thing as stating that QE and ZIRP are "good." There is always a cost.

If you are looking for politically left-leaning macro analysis (I am a women and nature loving NRA admiring Libertarian) you should be reading the Heisenberg Report.

Most blogs focus on price and his focuses more on value, as far as the macro is concerned. He is not saying, "gee, look how awesome everything is..." but rather tells it like it is without getting too into the woods, which is the rational outcome of some arguably horrific economic policies over the last few decades. At Hedgephone, we just miss price discovery. If that makes me a "right wing nut" then I would say most book talkers are supporting a system of corporate socialism or corporate welfare.

Europe is still in debt trouble:

Another reason to be careful of the long Euro trade is the EU debt crisis... Insolvency concerns were very bearish Euros in 2011. Now, there is even more toxic debt and rates around the globe are rising. Buy puts if you are long EU stocks -- Ray Dalio is short. Greece and Italy are not fixed by a long shot. We're not so sure the Euro is going to be a good investment longer term, but corporate tax cuts (we're not fans of it but liked individual cuts for blue collar folks a lot) in the US certainly helped to take the wind out of $USD/EUR's sails.

The issue with Europe in our view is that all of their markets are tepid and underperforming aside from the German (DAX)(EWG) mainly because of forced austerity which arose from mounting liabilities. Note, that we blame the debt (root cause of the problem) and not the austerity.

The UK's FTSE 100 (EWU) has been treading water since Brexit as is the French equity market. The lopsided growth in the EU shows why Britain left -- it's arguably a bad deal for many stakeholders, and is a difficult merger given the continents' history. To create unity across language and cultural barriers is a difficult to impossible task. Further integration will likely require credit writedowns, as Greece and Italy may not be able to pay back their creditors.

Cyber security risk is rising:

It's not just the banning of Alex Jones on YouTube that has rocked the interwebs this weekend, but cyber threats are also rising. Additionally, Bitcoin(OTCQX:GBTC) is under attack from the IRS. Coinbase is sending user info on 13,000 wallet Hodl-ers to the IRS to bust money launderers and tax dodgers. Hate to say we told you so, but the Fed and the global central banking system cannot stand by while their currency wars backfire and people jump ship for BTC/USD.

Look out below, however, for equities and altcoins, as Bitcoin has become somewhat of a leading indicator for stock prices -- long term we expect regulation and competition to let some of the air out of this space. If governments decide to abandon their nationalism, altcoins will someday replace paper money. Not a huge fan of open borders or global empire at Hedgephone.

I know that Hedgephone focuses a lot on the macro picture, but remember 70% of an individual stock's price revolves around the overall equity market's direction on a given trading day.

Plus, finding undervalued investments today is increasingly difficult if not impossible, in our view. Microcap stocks are the last bastions of value, but many frauds exist and it is hard to separate the wheat from the chaff -- you never know if the books are cooked until it is too late. REITS and mining stocks are a good place to start hunting for bargains.

Businesses doing a lot of cash in micro-cap land are suspect in our view. We've made that mistake and have learned our lesson -- we are better at blocking and tackling on the bigger macro picture then spying on cash registers.

Buybacks at historically high multiples are a red flag, not a reason to buy:

Wall street says stock buybacks are supposed to be a reason to "buy." To Hedgephone buybacks are a reason to be cautious even in the face of what may be a one trillion dollar year for share repurchases this year. The buybacks are a poor use of invested capital at a CAPE of 33X to us and make little sense at a price revenue multiple of 2.3X unless the robots come to replace your job later this year.

Most corporations buy high and run out of money when the share price is low... Notoriously bad market timers -- corporate share buybacks have a lot more to do with tax reform and the fact that the insiders need a bid to sell into and have unvested call options they want to vest.

Just because the markets are "rigged to go only up" today, doesn't mean the scheme will work over the long haul -- whether the "permabubble" pops this year or next year is of less concern to longer term investors as is the absolute level of equity market valuations, which are quite lofty at present. A falling Dollar is marketed to the public as being a good thing. My opinion is that a falling currency impoverishes people saving in that currency and is a form of theft.

So, where would I put new money to work? Gold (PHYS) and Silver (PSLV) along with a few good blue chip dividend stocks makes sense to me. Reits are out of favor and thus could represent value longer term. I would avoid office and malls and prefer healthcare, oil and gas, and government related Reits like (DEA) and (GOV) where your income is more or less stable. One day, this great nation's debts will come due, however. (from businessinsider.com)