Amazon: Stick A Fork In It Not Your Whole Paycheck

The best way to explain what is happening in today's rally in Amazon (AMZN) is through the eyes of greedy young speculators: "Bitcoin is lame, Amazon is on fire!"





We haven't covered this stock in a long time, mainly because we were shorter term traders of the name many years ago with a valuation bias, so going long hasn't made sense to us but neither has going short for the past five years. Shorting in our view requires stop loss orders and risk management -- slightly in the money put options are a good way to limit your risk to the amount invested.

I wasn't going to mention the 246 PE, which is the main reason to start looking at the name from the short side, because I am well aware that in this vertical market the PE's don't matter in the short term.

Amazon is a big believer in tax avoidance (as opposed to tax evasion), providing low prices to the customer and sacrificing short term earnings to gain long term market share. Clearly, this was a brilliant combat strategy in retail. It's a very similar gameplan that was used by Wal-Mart, yet is ahead of the curve as far as shopping trends and demographics are concerned.

As for the Whole Foods buyout (aka "Whole Paycheck"), reports from the store level and from Business Insider suggest that their new inventory management program, designed to prevent waste, has pushed some smaller organic suppliers out of the market and has created inventory shortages on store shelves:

Whole Foods stores are suffering from a food shortage that's creating empty aisles and unhappy customers, and its inventory management system may be to blame, according to Business Insider. Employees and customers alike have reported stocking issues at Whole Foods, and employees have pointed to the "order-to-shelf" inventory management system the grocer rolled out in early 2017 as the cause.

The Whole Foods employees aren't asymilating to the Amazon Borg so easily either, complaining about the new point system where like a sick video game you can only lose so many free men before it's game over:

Employees at Whole Foods Market say the company’s new policies have thrown their workday into chaos, with one supervisor saying it’s not uncommon to see stressed-out employees crying on the job. Workers for the Austin-based supermarket chain tell Business Insider that the store’s new “order-to-shelf” inventory system has been taking a toll on the staff since the guidelines were implemented last year.

WHOLE FOODS CUSTOMERS ANGRY OVER SHORTAGES, EMPTY SHELVES

"I wake up in the middle of the night from nightmares about maps and inventory,” said one Whole Foods employee who spoke with Business Insider. “The stress has created such a tense working environment. Seeing someone cry at work is becoming normal."

Listen, less waste and a tougher boss at Whole Foods is no reason to short Amazon stock. I would never short a vertical chart without a stop loss or would use an in the money put option instead of assuming open ended risk. Shorting any stock without a hedge will run even the best trader the risk of blowing up an account.

However, as a show of chivalry (something long gone in Silicon Valley), investors could hedge some of their market risk by selling a call spread in the best performing stock on the planet. After all, at some point David Einhorn and Jim Rogers will probably be right about the name. They usually don't make bad trades, and many times the best gains come when you have been very early in an investment thesis. I'm bearish on "Brotopia" in general and think female technology entrepreneurs are undervalued, and like Hedgephone, we get no respect.

The fundamentals behind Amazon are astounding -- customers worried about inflation find lower prices on everything from canned goods to auto parts. Amazon's low prices are deflationary, and the growth in online is a problem for many retailers like Wal-Mart (WMT) but also for bookstores like Barnes and Noble (BKS).

Amazon is a momentum freight train, but don't be stuck long if the train eventually derails -- what goes up in parabolic fashion, almost always crashes with equal furvor. The late to the party folks usually pay dearly to chase the straight draw.

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria.” Sir John Templeton

We think the bear has already begun. Sharp, counter trend rallies should continue for the next few months, but those rallies might be sold. Otherwise, a double top may form sometime this spring or early this summer. The Nasdaq needs to break above the old highs and must break above the 15 year rising channel below or it's bear meat (thanks to Kimble Charting):

Look, Amazon is a momentum game of chicken that refuses to die. Leading growth stocks tend to be market darlings that can blow up the hardest in bear markets -- we are due for a bear market and the Fed is tightening and selling bonds (QT). In other words, the stocks that momentum investors love the most during bull markets often become the stocks that short sellers target the hardest during corrections and bear markets. The fundamentals are generally disconnected from share price during bubbles, so trading from the chart with tight stops is my only "advice."

Bill Gates came out recently and said that another financial crisis is inevitable.

On Tuesday, the Microsoft founder held an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on Reddit. When a Reddit user asked Gates, "Do you think in the near future, we will have another financial crisis similar to the one in 2008?" Gates replied with a stern — but still optimistic — warning. "Yes. It is hard to say when but this is a certainty," Gates said. "Fortunately we got through that one reasonably well."

The only thing that makes Amazon vulnerable over the long run is another technology crash, as stocks that go up the most in bull markets tend to lead on the way down in bear markets. Amazon is a 30% grower trading at a nosebleed multiple to cash flow and earnings. It is the ultimate CANSLIM stock, popularized by legendary investor William O'neil. Tax cuts won't help this name, but Amazon appears to have avoided the ire of Trump thus far, who famously threatened to "paper bag" the stock.

Amazon is almost as scary as Netflix(NFLX) from a fundamentals standpoint except that Netflix that has a negative $6 billion in tangible assets. I like that Jim Rogers is shorting both of these names, and I also agree that there are many countries with good markets. Debt to GDP is a major risk factor -- most of the countries that have a lot of debt like ours, have risky banks that could become insolvent. I don't have the guts to short these here, but if I were to try it, I would put a stop loss at $1545 on Amazon or buy an in the money put option. Anything that moves quickly can make a trader money provided you are willing to cut losses quickly.

Here is the big picture: I love the company's service (watching the El Chapo seires this weekend) but not the following parabolic chart: