The dollar/cad has pushed up into the key resistance zone between 1.0280 - 1.0340 area that we have discussed recently in our members area. We can see that today the market formed a bearish pin bar rejection signal showing a reversal and exhaustion up in this key resistance area. If the market remains weak in the next 24 hours, we could see it fall lower from current levels, perhaps back down towards key support around 1.0100 before moving significantly higher again.