BTDStocks.com Monday, March 7, 2011 End-of-Day Update

The market action today indicated another day of selling even as stocks closed off their intra-day lows. Under the hood today showed investors selling shares which has become the recent trend. Market indexes were negative as well with the NYSE decliners leading advancers slightly over 3 to 1. The Nasdaq Composite (QQQQ) was the weakest index down 1.4%. However, the Nasdaq was able to close above its 50-day moving average after falling below it intra-day. As a result, we are lowering the support/resistance level on the Nasdaq Composite (see below). We are keeping the support/resistance levels the same on the DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) and S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) (see below). The DJIA and S&P 500 are still well above their respective 50-day moving averages. All three indexes are now below their 21-day moving averages after today's market action. Right now this looks like a normal correction so far. Overall, defense is the smart move right now while protecting profits and holding losses small based on the stock market direction.



No positions in securities mentioned.