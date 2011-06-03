These were the changes to our stock focus list this week.
On 5/31/11 our short term rating in Mercadolibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) changed from bearish to bullish.
On 6/1/11 our long term rating in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) changed from bullish to bearish.
On 6/1/11 our long term rating in priceline.com Incorporated (PCLN) change from bullish to bearish.
Our stock market direction outlook (NYSEARCA:SPY) is: (1) short term: bearish; (2) long term: bullish.
No positions in securities mentioned.
BTDStocks.com (www.btdstocks.com) Stock Focus List Weekly Recap
|Includes: AAPL, BKNG, MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI), SPY
