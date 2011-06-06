BTDStocks.com (www.btdstocks.com) Weekly Blog Recap

Friday, June 3, 2011

There are no rating changes today. 2 out of the 10 stocks on our focus list are rated bullish MELI and (symbol: VECO) in the short term. The same as yesterday. 3 out of the 10 stocks on our stock focus list are rated bullish (symbol: LULU), MELI, symbol: VECO) in the long term. The same as yesterday. Our stock market direction outlook is: (1) short term: bearish; (2) long term: bullish. The DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), and Nasdaq Composite (QQQQ) declined 0.8%, 1.0%, and 1.3% on below average investor participation. Market breadth was materially negative and eight market sectors finished in negative territory down at least 0.7%. Energy was the only market sector not down and finished basically unchanged. The S&P 500 breached the 1,305 level we have been discussing. The next level of support on the S&P 500 looks to be 1,276 unless the market can find support and begin to build a new base before this level. Even with the market swooning this week the Volatility Index (VIX) is still a good amount below levels that usually indicate a fearful market.

Thursday, June 2, 2011



There are no rating changes today. 2 out of the 10 stocks on our focus list are rated bullish (MELI, VECO) in the short term. The same as yesterday. 3 out of the 10 stocks on our stock focus list are rated bullish (LULU, MELI, VECO) in the long term. The same as yesterday. Our stock market direction outlook is: (1) short term: bearish; (2) long term: bullish. The DJIA and S&P 500 declined 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.2%. Investor participation was below average. Market breadth was fixed slightly positive on the Nasdaq and slightly negative on the NYSE. At the low today the S&P 500 came within one point of testing the 1,305 level.If the S&P 500 breaches 1,305 then there is not a whole lot of support for it until the 1,257-1,276 levels.Below 2,723 on the Nasdaq Composite there is not much support until the 2,617-2,687 range.