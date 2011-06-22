Tuesday, June 21, 2011

Our stock market direction ratings are: 1) Short Term: Bearish; 2) Long Term: Bearish...Moving support/resistance levels higher for DJIA (12,076/12,202), S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) (1,288/1,297), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQ:QQQ) (2,679/2,687)...DJIA (NYSEARCA:DIA) closes slightly above 21 day moving average-S&P 500 resistance level is 21 day moving average at 1,297 (tried to get above it today)...Nasdaq Composite back above 200 day moving average...Only the consumer discretionary sector (NYSEARCA:XLY) gained on strong investor participation-materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) led with a 2.6% gain but on below average volume...Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) gained slightly-gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) close to a half a percent-both lagged the overall market...All 9 focus list stocks are higher-7 on average or higher volume...Focus list stocks Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), priceline.com (PCLN) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) up each at least 5% on decent above average volume...VIX still has another gap down created in mid-March it could possible fill...Fear has come out of the market rather quickly with the Volatility Index (VIX) falling from the mid 24s to the 19s...Stocks off to a decent start.



No positions in securities mentioned.