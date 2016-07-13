Wednesday, July 13, 2016: Pharmaceutical/ Biotechnology Sector, Today's Significant News For Investors
Money manager, Biotech, Contrarian
Contributor Since 2012
Money Manager. Licensed Registered Investment Advisor.
M.B.B.S., M.D., MBA Finance (NYU-Stern).
Founder of Vasuda Healthcare Analytics, a catalyst-driven biotechnology/pharmaceuticals-focused service. Ranked 5-star on Tipranks. Some past picks include MRNA (15x), NVCR (9x), TNDM (8x), TBRA (7.5x), IMMU (6x), AUPH (5x), BCYC (5x), ITCI (4.6x), etc.
Today's summary of investor-worthy news in the sector is given below:
1. Novartis (NYSE: NVS) cancer drug could have potential for disease modification in Parkinson's disease, a common neurological disorder. Link (Bloomberg)
2. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim to launch a trial combining their individual drugs together in treatment of breast cancer. The combination may have better action than either drug alone. Link
3. Lowering level of Alpha-synuclein could be a novel therapeutic area in treatment of Parkinson's disease. Companies with early stage products in this area include Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB).
4. Sequoia Fund that once held 30% of Valeant (NYSE: VRX) stock has announced that it no longer holds a stake in Valeant. The firm has exited its Valeant position after huge losses. Link (Bloomberg)
5. Shares of recent IPO, Aeglea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLA) are on rise (up 13% today) after reaching a low after the IPO. The company has rare disease and oncology focus, especially targeting arginine enzyme. The company ahs FDA Fast Track designation for treatment of hyperargininemia due to arginase 1 enzyme deficiency.
6. Shares of Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OCRX) have been rising daily recently after a 52-week low of $1.85 (up 8% today). The company will announce results of a phase 2 study of its ammonia scavenger agent in treatment of hepatic encephalopathy later this year.
7. Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPHR) were up 6.7% today. The company announced that its NDA for Ozenoxacin for treatment of impetigo, a skin disease has been accepted in Canada. Link
8. Shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ: LOXO) were up about 6% today. The company received breakthrough designation for LOXO-101 (treatment of various cancers). Link
9. Ultragenyx (NASDAQ: RARE) to announce phase 3 data in mucopolysaccharidosis 7 at upcoming conference from July 14-17. Link
10. Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), a company with novel therapy for treament of malignant glioma announced FDA approval of its Neptune system. Shares rose 3%. Link
Disclosure: I am/we are long OCRX, VRX.
Additional disclosure: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.