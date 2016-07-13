Wednesday, July 13, 2016: Pharmaceutical/ Biotechnology Sector, Today's Significant News For Investors

Today's summary of investor-worthy news in the sector is given below:

1. Novartis (NYSE: NVS) cancer drug could have potential for disease modification in Parkinson's disease, a common neurological disorder. Link (Bloomberg)

2. Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Boehringer Ingelheim to launch a trial combining their individual drugs together in treatment of breast cancer. The combination may have better action than either drug alone. Link

3. Lowering level of Alpha-synuclein could be a novel therapeutic area in treatment of Parkinson's disease. Companies with early stage products in this area include Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) and Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB).

4. Sequoia Fund that once held 30% of Valeant (NYSE: VRX) stock has announced that it no longer holds a stake in Valeant. The firm has exited its Valeant position after huge losses. Link (Bloomberg)

5. Shares of recent IPO, Aeglea Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLA) are on rise (up 13% today) after reaching a low after the IPO. The company has rare disease and oncology focus, especially targeting arginine enzyme. The company ahs FDA Fast Track designation for treatment of hyperargininemia due to arginase 1 enzyme deficiency.

6. Shares of Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OCRX) have been rising daily recently after a 52-week low of $1.85 (up 8% today). The company will announce results of a phase 2 study of its ammonia scavenger agent in treatment of hepatic encephalopathy later this year.

7. Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPHR) were up 6.7% today. The company announced that its NDA for Ozenoxacin for treatment of impetigo, a skin disease has been accepted in Canada. Link

8. Shares of Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ: LOXO) were up about 6% today. The company received breakthrough designation for LOXO-101 (treatment of various cancers). Link

9. Ultragenyx (NASDAQ: RARE) to announce phase 3 data in mucopolysaccharidosis 7 at upcoming conference from July 14-17. Link

10. Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR), a company with novel therapy for treament of malignant glioma announced FDA approval of its Neptune system. Shares rose 3%. Link

Note: To get more investment ideas like this as soon as they are published, click on my profile and hit the "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option.