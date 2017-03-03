US Biotech/Pharma Sector Update: March 2

After hours, Scynexis (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock plunged on news that FDA has advised it not to initiate any clinical trials of IV SCY078 till a safety review is completed. The on-going clinical trials of the drug candidate will not be affected. The sell-off seems irrational.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) stock was down after confirming that it will stop phase 2 ROCKET trial in adult ALL. Maxim upgraded it to Buy with PT=$34 while FBR Capital issued Hold rating with PT=$30. The sell-off seems to be an over-reaction. Our take

Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF), NASH company was up today after reported takeover offer from Novartis (NYSE:NVS). Karyopharm (NASDAQ:KPTI) stock plunged today after a phase 2 study of selinexor in r/r AML did not reach statistical significance. PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) announced that phase 2 study of Ataluren in non-sense mutations cystic fibrosis failed. Cowen and Jefferies both downgraded the stock to Hold recommendation.

Selected analyst ratings from today:

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO): Needham, Buy with PT=$29.

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO): Credit Suisse, Buy with PT=$198.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT): Leerink Swann, Buy with PT=$47.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG): Oppenheimer, Buy with PT=$148.

Synergy Pharma (SGYP): Oppenheimer, Buy with PT=$10; Guggenheim, Buy with PT=$10; Rodman, Buy with PT=$18; Canaccord Genuity, Buy with PT=$13. Our take

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI): Citigroup, Buy with PT=$

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN): Citigroup, Buy with PT=$36.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE): Maxim, Buy with PT=$52.

Alimera (NASDAQ:ALIM): Cowen, Buy with PT=$3.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN): Cantor Fitzgerald, Buy with PT=$6.

Matinus Biopharma (NYSE:MTNB): Buy with PT=$6.

Insider transactions:

No significant insider buying seen while insider selling seen in several names like ABBV, ALKS, JNJ, ABBT, KITE, ISRG, CELG, ONCE, PRTA. ACRS, IONS, DERM, HZNP, BMRN, CORT.

