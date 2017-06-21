US Biotech/Pharma Sector Update: June 20

Given below are some selected news in the sector that we are watching closely:

While the surge continued in the broad US Biotech/pharma indices today, there was intraday reversal. Could a 10-15% pullback in the cards? We sent an alert to our subscribers today.

Could this news be causing the surge in US biotech/pharma sector over last 2 days? Another reason could be this.

Meanwhile, EPVantage reported this (good read).

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) announced successful results from two phase 3 studies of brolucizumab for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration. The primary end-point of non-inferiority compared to aflibercept was met. Now read this for more perspective on this news. More recent analyst ratings on Novartis stock have been neutral. The company's stock trades at forward P/E ratio of 17.06 vs. 16.5 for Merck (NYSE:MRK), a close comparator and 21 for the pharma sector (NYU-Stern data from Damodaran).

*Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR): CEO bought about $340,000 of stock. NDA submission for CVT-301 for the treatment of OFF symptoms of Parkinson's disease is expected in Q2, 2017. Median analyst PT is $25 (about 37% upside potential).

Aveo Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) announced completion of target patient enrollment in a pivotal phase 3 TIVO-3 trial of tivozanib (a pan-VEGF receptor inhibitor) in the treatment of refractory advanced kidney cancer (as third line treatment). Trial data is expected in Q1, 2018. A phase 2 trial of Tivozanib in combination with antiPD1 check point inhibitor Opdivo started enrollment earlier this month. A Piper Jeffrey analyst reiterated Buy with PT=$1.60 two weeks back (142% upside potential).

Privately held Melinta Therapeutics announced FDA approval of a novel quinolone antibiotic oral delafloxacin for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and soft tissue infections, ABSSSI. Delafloxacin is active against both gram negative and gram positive organisms including MRSA. Oral defloxacin showed non-inferiority vs. IV Vancomycin+aztreonam combination in this indication in two pivotal phase 3 trials. Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND) will get 2.5% royalties from the commercial sales of delafloxacin. Median analyst price target on Ligand stock is $125 (about 5% upside). Other companies developing novel antibiotics in ABSSSI indication include Paratek Pharma (NASDAQ:PRTK) which will announce phase 3 data or oral omadacycline in ABSSSI later this year (likely in July). Median analyst price target on Paratek stock is $37 (58% upside potential).

FDA approved Neos Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NEOS) Cotempla XR-ODT (methylphenidate) for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, ADHD. Median analyst price target on the stock is $15 (about 90% upside potential). A BMO Capital analyst maintained Buy on the stock with $15 price target today.

(Neos Therapeutics, product pipeline)

After-hours, a FDA Advisory Committee voted in favor of evidence that Novo Nordisk's (NYSE:NVO) Victoza reduces cardiovascular risk in type 2 diabetes. FDA's decision on the supplemental NDA application (as adjunct therapy to reduce cardiovascular risk in type 2 diabetes) is expected in Q3, 2017 but today's vote is favorable for the drug's sNDA application. Victoza was in the news last year after a phase 3 trial showed 13% risk in cardiovascular adverse events, thus becoming the first GLP-1 drug to show efficacy in reducing cardiovascular risk in type 2 diabetes. Novo Nordisk stock trades at forward P/E of 18.7, lower than the sector average.

Egalet (EGLT) received CRL from FDA for Oxaydo (oxycodone). FDA has asked for more information on abuse-deterrent properties of the drug among its queries. The CRL follows a possible FDA change in stance towards opioid medication companies including the recent request to Endo Pharma (NASDAQ:ENDP) to withdraw its long-acting opioid medication, Opana ER. Most recent analyst price targets on the stock are $8 (Cantor) and $15 (JMP Securities) which still could mean more upside.

Sangamo (NASDAQ:SGMO) stock was down after-hours on the news of a planned equity offering (not priced yet). The stock has surged more 200% this year with the news like Pfizer collaboration for Hemophilia A gene therapy and Fast track designation for its hemophilia A gene therapy. A Jefferies analyst's PT was $21 earlier this month (70% upside potential).

(Sangamo: R&D pipeline)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) was up on the news that it will resubmit NDA for its testosterone replacement therapy. The company received CRL last year for the product from FDA citing certain deficiencies in the dosing regimen. Yesterday, the company announced results of a trial that validated the no titration dosing regimen. Median analyst price target on the stock is $25 (more than 4 times upside potential).

_________________________________________________

More selected analyst ratings from today:

(Note: Sell-side analyst ratings may be biased if their firm has a capital-raising relationship with a company and should be considered in context with other factors in the due diligence. Coverage initiations by a brokerage/investment bank may cause short-term momentum. Sell/underperform ratings are rare by sell-side analysts and deserve extra attention. Trend of price target increases on a stock by analysts may be bullish).

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG): BTIG initiated coverage with Buy rating and PT=$98 (20% upside potential). Company provided pipeline update on its annual analyst day.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL): BTIG initiated coverage with Buy rating and PT=$6 (122% upside potential).

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN): Leerink reiterated Buy rating with lowered PT =$66.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE): Leerink reiterated Buy rating with increased PT =$97 (20% upside potential), upcoming catalysts like SRSE phase 3 data.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS): JP Morgan reiterated Buy rating with increased PT =$111 (25% upside potential), after yesterday's successful ARIEL3 data in recurrent ovarian cancer.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO): Leerink reiterated Buy rating with PT=$34 (after meetings with the management), 37% upside potential.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK): Jeffries reiterated Buy rating with PT=$70 ( analyst mentioned $60-$75/share in a buyout scenario ), more than 60% upside potential.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM): Aegis Capital reiterated Buy rating with PT=$20 (292% upside potential).

Progenics Pharma (NASDAQ:PGNX): Needham reiterated Buy rating with PT=$14 (96% upside potential).

______________________________________________

Insider transactions :

More Insider buying:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP): CEO bought $84,000 of stock.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN): A director bought $29,000 of stock.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR): A director bought about $30,000 of stock.

Insider selling:

BMRN, RARX.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) ($1.7 million of stock sold)

Institutional buying:

NS

_________________________________________________

Disclosure: Investing in biotechnology and pharmaceutical stocks is risky and requires a well diversified portfolio. This article is published for information purpose only. This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment.