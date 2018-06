Free stock pick for 06/27/2011

PLEASE NOTE: The primary focus of my service is to find Swing Trades. I look for intraday setups that have a potential to become swing trades. Since my membership is diverse I do post additional ideas (day trades, position trades and scalp trades). It is up to you to decide which trades are appropriate for your trading style. I do NOT personally take every trade. Your success depends on YOU taking trades you understand and like. I am always available to contact for additional trade explanation.