Activision/Blizzard's release of Starcraft II may disappoint

Tomorrow the much anticipated release of Activision/Blizzard's Starcraft II may be anticlimactic to the enormous success of the first Starcraft in 1998, in which 5 million units were sold (this, in a country with a population of 49 million). To put that in perspective, that would be akin to around 30 million units sold in the United States. Comparable entertainment products in the US would be Michael Jackson's Thriller album (30 million sold in the US to date) or To Kill a Mockingbird (30 million sales to date worldwide). In other words, Starcraft in Korea is not just a bestselling videogame but a cultural phenomenon and milestone.



It's a milestone in that we can measure how far the Korean gaming industry, and by comparison, the worldwide gaming industry, has traveled in roughly a decade. In 1998, Korea had just rolled out its now famous national Internet backbone. This coincided with the release of Starcraft. The result was a snowball effect. In rapid succession, Starcraft launched a nation of massive, multi-player, online role-playing game (MMORPG) addicts and with it a slew of professional game playing leagues and the media to cover it.



Starcraft also helped launch that country's homegrown interactive entertainment industry--one which revolved around online gaming. Game developer and publishers NCSoft, Nexon and NHN are now publicly-listed, billion dollar plus companies with significant overseas operations, including in China and the US.



In fact, the Korean domestic gaming market is so successful that many feel it has become over-saturated with an incessant amount of games in development, beta and release stages. Thus Starcraft II, launching barely 12 years later, is facing a radically different market in Korea. This is no small issue for Activision, since nearly half of their sales for the first Starcraft came from Korea.



Things have also changed in the US. Starcraft I was released by the independently-run Blizzard Entertainment. Now it's part of the Activision empire created by Bobby Kotick. The motion picture business is holding steady at $60 billion; the interactive business, at around $30 billion, will surpass that 3-7 years from now. How much of that will come from online gaming, consoles or social networking games is the real question.





