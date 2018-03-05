Tutorials: Consolidated Signals & Interactive Brokers Portfolio Rebalance Tool
Standard portfolios hold stocks and bonds. Sophisticated ones can hold Gold, Commodities, Foreign Bonds, even Volatility. We go one step further. Our portfolios allocate to dynamic, adaptive Strategies. It is as if you were invested into multiple hedge funds. And yet it simple to trade and extremely cheap.
How we can help you to achieve your financial goals:
1) SUBSCRIPTION SERVICE:
Whether you have a 401(k), an IRA, a Roth IRA or SEP IRA or just a taxable account, we give you the tools to manage them using simple, cost-efficient and proven strategies. You will minimize discretionary decisions and difficult dilemmas, which can tire an investor. You are here for the long run. We can help you stay the course.
2) QUANTTRADER STRATEGY DESIGN SOFTWARE - NO CODING REQUIRED :
Advanced users and professionals can tap into the power of our software and customize all aspects of our strategies, backtest variations and issue their own signals any time in the month.
3) MANAGED ACCOUNTS
Run multiple Logical-Invest strategies under one Interactive Brokers account and have it managed for you by The Estate Planners Group. Starting at 0.79%, our fee included.
Summary
- Video Tutorial for Logical Invest's QuantTrader software.
- Use Inter Active Brokers Portfolio Rebalance Tool.
- Execute Monthly Rebalancing effectively.
As promised, please find below some short video tutorials on how to create consolidated signals for your portfolio in the Online Portfolio Builder and QuantTrader, and how to efficiently execute the trades using the Portfolio Rebalance Tool from Interactive Brokers.
One of the biggest concern raised after we announced QuantTrader Light for all our “All Strategies” subscribers was the abitility to create, backtest and save custom fixed-weight portfolios. Frank just published QuantTrader Version 510, which comes with just that functionality, in the tutorial I still announce this as pre-release, but you can now use this functionality live in January rebalancing.
If you are not yet a Logical Invest subscriber, you can use our 30 days free no strings attached QuantTrader trial. You can open a free trial demo account at Interactive Brokers to test the portfolio rebalance functionality. If you already have an IB account you can create a paper account for testing and enhancing your execution skills. And to repeat, we´re in no way afiliated with them, but do appreciate the cost structure and functionalities for trading our own accounts.
We will be adding more tutorials about individual features of QuantTrader and how to build and execute your portfolio. For the time being please let us know which features you´re most interested in, and if there are questions in regard of these first tutorials.
Consolidated Signals in Portfolio Builder
See here: Consolidated Signals in Portfolio Builder
Consolidated Signals in QuantTrader
See here: Consolidated Signals in QuantTrader
Configuring the Interactive Brokers Portfolio Rebalance Tool
See here: Configuring the Interactive Brokers Portfolio Rebalance Tool
Executing Monthly Rebalance with the Interactive Brokers Portfolio Rebalance Tool
See here: Executing Monthly Rebalance with the Interactive Brokers Portfolio Rebalance Tool
As always in anticipation of a vivid discussion in the comments or the QuantTrader Forum.
All the best,
Alexander