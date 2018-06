This morning, I sold 53.5 NOV covered calls against most of my EBAY position for .56. That gives me a 1% return from now to 15 NOV on the call premium. If the shares are called away, I'll have a return of 1.7%. Either proposition for a 8 day return is fine with me.

Side note: TWTR went public today at 45--well over the IPO price. Wonder if this will be a market top like it was when FB went public? We shall see.

Disclosure: I am long EBAY.