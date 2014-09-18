How To Find The Best Entry Points For Great Dividend Stocks: [VL-I04-091214]

Summary:

Read through Value Line Investment Survey on a Weekly Basis

Use the following sets of Criteria: Dividend Yield, Projected Dividend Growth, # of Dividend Increases over 17 years to Filter the Stocks

Using a 5 year Price History and Fibonacci Retracement, we will determine the best entry points to use when building a position in each stock

Using Value Line Issue 04 dated September 12th, 2014, we reviewed 139 stocks. The following table shows the 17 stocks we discovered:

The 10 stocks highlighted in GREEN are Great Dividend Stocks from this issue. BL1, BL2 and BL3 show the best entry points to use when building a position in each stock. If you have any questions or comments, please email us at PJL001@yahoo.com.