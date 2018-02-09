A Most Natural Hedge Against Rising Rates – Bitcoin!

Bitcoin has a few unusual properties due to its diminishing limited supply structure. Unlike a stock or real estate where one relies on a future stream of income that is in the future which one discounts these future income streams to calculate a present value, Bitcoin has a fixed supply that diminishes dramatically at this point in its life cycle. A massive implication is that Bitcoin (or any fixed supply structured cryptocurrency) possesses a natural hedge against rising rates.

Bitcoin has a fixed supply at 21m coins to be issues. Currently, there have been 16.85m created (mined). There are estimates of lost coins as well from 1 to 3m. Lost means never recoverable due to old, thrown out, corrupted hard drives etc. The remaining coins are to be released on an ever-diminishing schedule.

Bitcoin has another feature which, if understood, completes a unusual characteristic against rising rates. The cheapest time to mine the coin is today (or looked at the whole life-cycle of Bitcoin – the best time to mine is at the point closest to inception). The cost to mine goes up every day due to the systemic design of an interaction between two variables – hashing rate and difficulty. To make it concrete, the rate an s9 Antminer (the most popular miner used today) mined coins in Jan 2018 was .042 per month. By year end 2018 the rate mined per month will be close to 0.017 (the exact numbers are a guess based on certain assumptions - but the direction and magnitude are important).

Stating the proposition in plain english – a bitcoin today is cheaper to mine than a bitcoin tomorrow. As rates rise and the cost of capital to buy a machine to mine (assume the two essential costs to mine – machine is 60% and power cost is 40%) rises, the inherent value of holding a coin today is much greater than with the lower rate.

It is totally counter-intuitive because Bitcoin (or an fixed supply cryptocurrency) behaves to the way we think about future streams of income and discounting them back to a Net Present Value.