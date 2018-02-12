Valuation Methodology For Bitcoin

Other assumptions - useful life of mining machine, difficulty increases.

Key assumption is required return from miners.

By making some assumptions can back into a valuation number for Bitcoin.

Valuing Bitcoin

Value of Bitcoin should be $20,072.

This article provides a framework to value Bitcoin. It is based on a few key assumptions.

Assumptions:

Miners need 20% ROI on their total investment (machine + variable costs).

Access to power at 4c Kw/H (bottom 30% of machines have access to this level)

Everyone buys an Antminer s9 on Feb 1 2018 for $2600 (all in cost) for simplicity sake and it has 8 months of useful life – being worthless on October 1 st 2018.

2018. Rent & Insurance & Network costs per machine per month is factored as below.

Calculations:

BTC Mined based on current and projected difficulty:

1 February 2018 0.034852921 2 March 2018 0.02937611 3 April 2018 0.02538681 4 May 2018 0.022351463 5 June 2018 0.019964436 6 July 2018 0.01803806 7 August 2018 0.016450723 8 September 2018 0.015120159 0.181540681 BTC

Other costs assumed - $4 rent for a machine per month, $49.64 monthly power at 4c per KW/h, network costs of person supervising network $1 per machine per month.

So Variable Costs are $54.64 x 8 months = $437

Total costs = $2600 +$437 =$3037.

Return required for 20% ROI = $3010 x 1.2= $3,644

BTC Mined during 8 months = 0.18154