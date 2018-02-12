Valuation Methodology For Bitcoin

Valuing Bitcoin
Value of Bitcoin should be $20,072.
This article provides a framework to value Bitcoin. It is based on a few key assumptions.
Assumptions:
- Miners need 20% ROI on their total investment (machine + variable costs).
- Access to power at 4c Kw/H (bottom 30% of machines have access to this level)
- Everyone buys an Antminer s9 on Feb 1 2018 for $2600 (all in cost) for simplicity sake and it has 8 months of useful life – being worthless on October 1st 2018.
- Rent & Insurance & Network costs per machine per month is factored as below.
Calculations:
- BTC Mined based on current and projected difficulty:
|
|
1
|
February 2018
|
0.034852921
|
2
|
March 2018
|
0.02937611
|
3
|
April 2018
|
0.02538681
|
4
|
May 2018
|
0.022351463
|
5
|
June 2018
|
0.019964436
|
6
|
July 2018
|
0.01803806
|
7
|
August 2018
|
0.016450723
|
8
|
September 2018
|
0.015120159
|
0.181540681 BTC
- Other costs assumed - $4 rent for a machine per month, $49.64 monthly power at 4c per KW/h, network costs of person supervising network $1 per machine per month.
- So Variable Costs are $54.64 x 8 months = $437
- Total costs = $2600 +$437 =$3037.
- Return required for 20% ROI = $3010 x 1.2= $3,644
- BTC Mined during 8 months = 0.18154
Disclosure: I am/we are long Bitcoin.