Valuation Methodology For Bitcoin

Summary

By making some assumptions can back into a valuation number for Bitcoin.

Key assumption is required return from miners.

Other assumptions - useful life of mining machine, difficulty increases.

Valuing Bitcoin

 Value of Bitcoin should be $20,072.

This article provides a framework to value Bitcoin. It is based on a few key assumptions.

Assumptions:

  • Miners need 20% ROI on their total investment (machine + variable costs).
  • Access to power at 4c Kw/H (bottom 30% of machines have access to this level)
  • Everyone buys an Antminer s9 on Feb 1 2018 for $2600 (all in cost) for simplicity sake and it has 8 months of useful life – being worthless on October 1st 2018.
  • Rent & Insurance & Network costs per machine per month is factored as below.

 

Calculations:

  • BTC Mined based on current and projected difficulty:

 

1

February 2018

0.034852921

2

March 2018

0.02937611

3

April 2018

0.02538681

4

May 2018

0.022351463

5

June 2018

0.019964436

6

July 2018

0.01803806

7

August 2018

0.016450723

8

September 2018

0.015120159

0.181540681 BTC

 

  • Other costs assumed - $4 rent for a machine per month, $49.64 monthly power at 4c per KW/h, network costs of person supervising network $1 per machine per month.
  • So Variable Costs are $54.64 x 8 months = $437
  • Total costs = $2600 +$437 =$3037.
  • Return required for 20% ROI = $3010 x 1.2= $3,644
  • BTC Mined during 8 months = 0.18154

 

 

Disclosure: I am/we are long Bitcoin.