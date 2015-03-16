Where to Invest March 2015

Market Strategies

We have five open long positions:

6 April AA Calls

20 ARRY March 9 Calls @ 0.30

10 ARRY March 9 Calls @ 0.18

8 NAT March $ 10 Calls

4 UAL April 70 Calls

Funds in Use $ 2,596

Week 10 was strong week for the accounts although not so great for the overall market.

We had a gain of $1,350 for the week bringing YTD gains to a new yearly high of up just

over 50% ($5,002).

We took advantage of down legs in both AAPL and S & P500 as well as getting long UAL with the declining oil prices. This brings up the issue of balance, and the fact that there are ways to maintain that balance without shifting positions from long to short. For the last couple of weeks I've been pretty vocal about the narrowness of the current rally.

That was the reason I traded the way I did this week...selling a very "overbought" Apple and owning the SPY puts. Part of the issue was the strength in the $US and the subsequent weakness in oil and gold.

We own (since Monday's open) the SCO (short oil leveraged ETF) and as oil moved lower the ETF went from $78 to $91.

We also had orders in the GLD (gold ETF) but while it was near our price, we didn't get filled.

What we did buy was a position in UAL calls. With the cost of fuel going lower, the airlines buck the overall down-trend of the market....At least in the short term.

My personal issues (observations) about this market really haven't changed much since late last

year. I just don't see the consumers confidence growing. I do all of the shopping in my household and there is plenty of inflation at the supermarket. A close observer would notice the change in the size and measurement of products. Instead of pounds I see per item pricing at some shops (Trader Joes for example), and I see it a lot in prepared foods. The 1.25 pound cooked chicken that was $4.99 is now $6.99 for 1.50 pound......20% bigger but 40% more expensive. Soda comes in a variety of both sizes and measurements...8 oz, 12 oz, 1 liter, 1.5 liter, 12 pack, 6 pack, smaller size in an 8 pack. These are all okay with me as a comparative shopper, but not everyone knows the differences, or cares. That doesn't mean their $1 is buying what they think it does.

I also see plenty of people at the local Walmart or Target buying groceries and health care needs,

but not a lot of laptops or TVs, or office furniture. Discretionary spending is not picking up with

lower unemployment. Confidence is not growing. Work force participation is not growing.

So, after all those issues, am I bearish ?? Not really.... As I pointed out last week this pullback may

be like all the rest...Sharp but not deep. This market has pulled back late week making everyone think, What can happen this weekend to turn the market to mush?" I'm not sure there is anything that has changed the buy the dip mentality yet. We are down roughly 3.8-4% depending on which index you follow...BUT, the transports made a series of lower highs until the most recent top @ 9214, and they have not made a new high for the year. I find this surprising since the crude has continued to fall so dramatically.

...CAM

1) Buy 3 LULU April 60 Puts @ $ 1.78

2) Buy 3 IWM April 123 Calls @ $ 1.65

3) Buy 4 GLD April 112 Calls @ $ 1.58

DATE TRADES PRICE COST PROCEEDS RESULTS 03/13 Bought 6 AA April 13 Calls 0.96 576 03/13 Sold 2 LL March 33 Puts 2.75 550 182 Gain 03/13 Bought 2 LL March 33 Puts 1.84 368 03/12 Sold 2 SPY March 209 Puts 4.55 910 550 Gain 03/12 Sold 2 AAPL March 125 Puts 3.61 722 394 Gain 03/10 Sold 2 AAPL March 125 Puts ( 100% Profit Rule ) 3.60 720 392 Gain 03/09 Sold 6 AA April 15 Calls ( 50% Loss Rule ) 0.27 162 168 Loss 03/09 Bought 4 UAL April 70 Calls 1.90 760 03/09 Bought 4 AAPL March 125 Puts 1.64 656 03/06 Sold 2 SPY March 209 Puts 3.60 720 360 Gain 03/04 Bought 6 AA April 15 Calls 0.55 330 03/02 Bought 2 SPY March 209 Puts 1.80 360 02/25 Bought 10 ARRY March 9 Calls 0.18 180 02/23 Bought 20 ARRY March 9 Calls 0.30 600 02/13 Bought 8 NAT March 10 Calls 0.60 480

