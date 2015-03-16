Where to Invest March 2015

Market Strategies
$10,000 Trading Account Traders Comments
We have five open long positions:
6 April AA Calls
20 ARRY March 9 Calls @ 0.30
10 ARRY March 9 Calls @ 0.18
8 NAT March $ 10 Calls
4 UAL April 70 Calls
Funds in Use $ 2,596
Week 10 was strong week for the accounts although not so great for the overall market.
We had a gain of $1,350 for the week bringing YTD gains to a new yearly high of up just
over 50% ($5,002).
We took advantage of down legs in both AAPL and S & P500 as well as getting long UAL with the declining oil prices. This brings up the issue of balance, and the fact that there are ways to maintain that balance without shifting positions from long to short. For the last couple of weeks I've been pretty vocal about the narrowness of the current rally.
That was the reason I traded the way I did this week...selling a very "overbought" Apple and owning the SPY puts. Part of the issue was the strength in the $US and the subsequent weakness in oil and gold.
We own (since Monday's open) the SCO (short oil leveraged ETF) and as oil moved lower the ETF went from $78 to $91.
We also had orders in the GLD (gold ETF) but while it was near our price, we didn't get filled.
What we did buy was a position in UAL calls. With the cost of fuel going lower, the airlines buck the overall down-trend of the market....At least in the short term.
My personal issues (observations) about this market really haven't changed much since late last
year. I just don't see the consumers confidence growing. I do all of the shopping in my household and there is plenty of inflation at the supermarket. A close observer would notice the change in the size and measurement of products. Instead of pounds I see per item pricing at some shops (Trader Joes for example), and I see it a lot in prepared foods. The 1.25 pound cooked chicken that was $4.99 is now $6.99 for 1.50 pound......20% bigger but 40% more expensive. Soda comes in a variety of both sizes and measurements...8 oz, 12 oz, 1 liter, 1.5 liter, 12 pack, 6 pack, smaller size in an 8 pack. These are all okay with me as a comparative shopper, but not everyone knows the differences, or cares. That doesn't mean their $1 is buying what they think it does.
I also see plenty of people at the local Walmart or Target buying groceries and health care needs,
but not a lot of laptops or TVs, or office furniture. Discretionary spending is not picking up with
lower unemployment. Confidence is not growing. Work force participation is not growing.
So, after all those issues, am I bearish ?? Not really.... As I pointed out last week this pullback may
be like all the rest...Sharp but not deep. This market has pulled back late week making everyone think, What can happen this weekend to turn the market to mush?" I'm not sure there is anything that has changed the buy the dip mentality yet. We are down roughly 3.8-4% depending on which index you follow...BUT, the transports made a series of lower highs until the most recent top @ 9214, and they have not made a new high for the year. I find this surprising since the crude has continued to fall so dramatically.
...CAM
For Free Where To Invest Your Money Now
High Return Investments Trade Alerts
Go To: PrincetonResearch.com/alerts.htm
Market Strategies $10,000 Trading Account Trade Table
New Trades:
1) Buy 3 LULU April 60 Puts @ $ 1.78
2) Buy 3 IWM April 123 Calls @ $ 1.65
3) Buy 4 GLD April 112 Calls @ $ 1.58
|
DATE
|
TRADES
|
PRICE
|
COST
|
PROCEEDS
|
RESULTS
|
03/13
|
Bought 6 AA April 13 Calls
|
0.96
|
576
|
03/13
|
Sold 2 LL March 33 Puts
|
2.75
|
550
|
182 Gain
|
03/13
|
Bought 2 LL March 33 Puts
|
1.84
|
368
|
03/12
|
Sold 2 SPY March 209 Puts
|
4.55
|
910
|
550 Gain
|
03/12
|
Sold 2 AAPL March 125 Puts
|
3.61
|
722
|
394 Gain
|
03/10
|
Sold 2 AAPL March 125 Puts
( 100% Profit Rule )
|
3.60
|
720
|
392 Gain
|
03/09
|
Sold 6 AA April 15 Calls
( 50% Loss Rule )
|
0.27
|
162
|
168 Loss
|
03/09
|
Bought 4 UAL April 70 Calls
|
1.90
|
760
|
03/09
|
Bought 4 AAPL March 125 Puts
|
1.64
|
656
|
03/06
|
Sold 2 SPY March 209 Puts
|
3.60
|
720
|
360 Gain
|
03/04
|
Bought 6 AA April 15 Calls
|
0.55
|
330
|
03/02
|
Bought 2 SPY March 209 Puts
|
1.80
|
360
|
02/25
|
Bought 10 ARRY March 9 Calls
|
0.18
|
180
|
02/23
|
Bought 20 ARRY March 9 Calls
|
0.30
|
600
|
02/13
|
Bought 8 NAT March 10 Calls
|
0.60
|
480
Where To Invest Your Money Now
This information is part of the March 16, 2015 Investing Strategies Newsletter Covering:
Where to Invest March 2015
Best Stocks To Buy March 2015
Stock Market Investing Strategies
Stock Options Trade Alerts
Options Trading Strategies
How To Trade Options
The newsletter can be seen at:
http://www.princetonresearch.com/best-stocks-to-buy-march-2015-investing-strategies-newsletter/
and
http://www.princetonresearch.com/2-16-2015-Market-Strategies.pdf
See past options trading, where to invest now Market Investing Strategies newsletter sample issues at:
http://www.princetonresearch.com/market-strategies-newsletter/
See the video at: youtu.be/NiMAuIcrde0
Gain last week $1,350
2015 Year To Date Profits = $ 5,002
Over 50% Returns
2014 Profits = $ 20,443
Over 204% Returns
$20,443 Profits for $10,000 Trading Account
By Following all trades in 2014 a
$10,000 account would be worth $30,443
Market Strategies and Stock Options Trading Newsletter provides balanced investing strategies designed to produce high investing returns in up or down markets. Sent by e-mail Sunday evenings and available in the VIP member's area, the newsletter features:
· $10,000 portfolio stock options trading summaries and traders comments
· $100,000 portfolio stock and options trading summaries with traders comments
· The Market Laboratory - A review of market sentiment and key indicator changes
· Market Fundamentals Analysis
· Key Economic Numbers And Media Data
· Technical Information And Cycle Analysis
Subscriber Members get access both the Market Investing Strategies Newsletter and The Text Message Trading Alerts Service.
The Trading Alerts $10,000 sample trading portfolio has produced consistent profits. Profits have been produced consistently over the last 4 years:
204% Total Returns In 2014
284% Total Returns In 2013
171% Total Returns In 2012
77% Total Returns In 2011
For Free Newsletter Sample issues and Investing Strategies For 2014 Trading Alerts go to: http://PrincetonResearch.com/alerts.htm
See the VIP membership offer at:
http://PrincetonResearch.com/offer.htm
And get the best membership subscription rates special offer at:
http://PrincetonResearch.com/join.htm
Disclosure: The author is long TLT, STLD, GLD, MHR, FB, NAT, TBT, AAPL, VLO, CRM, CBLI, WFM, SPY, LVLT, GNRC, P, CBLI, GLD, FCX, GRPN, OSIR, WLT, AA, GSG, HL, REPR, LEOM, GALE, MVIS, NBG.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Princeton Research, Inc. and its principal J. Michael (Mike) King are professional traders of stocks, options, commodities and other investment instruments. At anytime, Princeton Research, Inc., J. Michael (Mike) King and their affiliates may buy and sell stocks, options, commodities and other investment instruments in their sole discretion and without prior public notice. All viewers are cautioned that trading is highly risky and only persons who can sustain the risk of loss should engage in speculative trading. This web site is for informational purposes only. No part of this site is to be considered stock solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities. No investment advice of any kind is to be inferred from this site. This site contains "forward looking statements" as defined by SEC regulations. Opinions expressed are those of Mike King and the Princeton Research staff. Companies mentioned on this site have neither approved nor disapproved this site content. All information shown was obtained from data available on the Internet. Here at Princeton Research, Inc. it is our policy to provide news, information on and links to featured companies and investment opportunities that we believe have the potential to produce high returns. Rule 17B Requirements -- Disclosure of Payment for Investor Relations -- Princeton has approximately 2,581,578 shares of AIVN both free and restricted and represents them for investor relations services. Princeton also has about 40,000 shares of TXGE. Princeton is paid $1,500 per month from RMS Medical Products. Princeton has bought 81,100 shares of RMS Medical Products. Princeton will be engaged by Target Energy Ltd. No contract is currently in place. In the past Princeton Research, Inc. received about $2,500 per month from Lucas Energy, Inc. (LEI). In the past Princeton has been paid for investor relations in the past and has negotiated a contract to be paid 100,000 restricted shares from Leo Motors. In the past Princeton was paid by Baron Energy (BROE) to do investor relations in the amount of 300,000 shares. Princeton has also bought separate shares about 227,600 and owns the shares for its own account. In the past Princeton Research received 550,000 restricted shares from BCLE in exchange for investor relations services. Princeton Research has received 150,000 restricted shares from Skinvisible in exchange for investor relations services. Princeton was paid $ 2,500 to write a report on Xinergy. Princeton signed a contract with CBLI to be paid $ 2500 for July and August for investor relations. No contract is currently in place. Princeton was paid about 500,000 restricted shares of Leo Motors. Pursuant to the provisions of Rule 206 (4) of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, readers should recognize that not all recommendations made in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of any recommendations referred to on this site and/or in any e-mailings. Princeton may buy or sell its free-trading shares in companies it represents at any time.