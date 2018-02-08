Weathering The Storm As A Cannabis Investor

What we have to do is separate the cannabis sector from the DOW and then join up again.

The DOW and NASDAQ had ramped up unbelievably as of late. Most people were very happy to sit back and enjoy the fireworks. Two weeks ago I started talking about SDOW and SQQQ, the reverse ETFs.

The DOW HAD TO correct. I have not taken a look at the RSI(14) number recently, but I would not be surprised if it was well over 70, over-bought range.

Ironically the cannabis market corrected just before the DOW. The corrections in the DOW were needed and healthy. The correction in the cannabis market, I am not so sure. Save for Canopy, the bellwether that rose to over $40.00, clearly over priced at that time, there were a ton of bought deals in the new price range that cannabis stocks had achieved.

You want this correction in the DOW to take full effect, as soon as possible. The worst correction is one that takes place over the course of 3 years or more, drip by drip. Professional investment firms are locking in their profits while others are looking for the large "sell off" as a buying opportunity.

What is supporting the "correction in a bull market" theory is that the economy is improving, interest rates are still very low, and the world economy is, overall, looking better than worse off. There will be a tipping point when we approach 5 percent FED rates.

With the two $1,000 DOW drop days we experienced recently, we cannabis investors are praying that the NASDAQ and DOW correction is over. $23,500 DOW would be a good place to settle. And the cannabis ETF MJX might settle at $32.00.

Unfortunately, the cannabis stock market is the tail being wagged by the DOW, but there are a bunch of cannabis stocks that are "super cheap" right now. And I mean SUPER.