Investment Recommendations: My Track Record

Have you ever wondered how good an analyst was at his or her job? Over the years of investing, I've seen great analysts and some bad one's as well. Knowing who you can trust is a big deal for investors. That is why I created this blog to show you my performance over the last year since making my recommendations.

As you know I've made many recommendations on Seeking Alpha (NYSEMKT:SA) about which stocks I like and which one's I would avoid or sell short. So without further ado, here is my track record. Enjoy!

Firm Rating Start Price Closing Price *Change % Price Target Article Details (VRNG) BUY $2.92 $0.89 -69% $3 Here (NYSE:DANG) BUY $3.77 $12.89 +242% $18 Here (NASDAQ:AAPL) BUY $61.27 $113.99 +86% $110 Here (PCLN) BUY $695.76 $1,166.41 +68% $1,500 Here (NYSE:P) HOLD $13.67 $20.16 +48% $30 Here (NASDAQ:YNDX) BUY $22.86 $26.12 +14% $40 Here (NYSE:VIPS) BUY $2.98 $23.99 +705% $30 Here (NASDAQ:BIDU) BUY $87.05 $244.15 +181% $250 Here (NYSE:NQ) BUY $8.65 $7.17 -17% $30 Here (NYSE:YOKU) BUY $16.35 $21.97 +34% $30 Here (NYSE:RENN) HOLD $2.71 $3.13 +16% $3.50 Here (NASDAQ:NFLX) (Short) $261.96 $381.14 -45% $325 Here (NYSEMKT:DSS) BUY $1.14 $0.66 -42% $2.00 Here (NYSE:TWTR) (Short) $46.01 $40.47 +12% $35 Here (NYSEMKT:WYY) BUY $1.49 $1.44 -3% $3.25 Here (NYSE:YELP) BUY $58.92 $58.00 -1% $85 Here (NASDAQ:GOOGL) BUY $584.77 $546.64 -7% $700 Here (NASDAQ:JBLU) BUY $10.58 $12.38 +17% $12 Here (NYSE:EJ) BUY $8.90 $9.54 +7% $17 Here (NYSE:QIHU) BUY $91.97 $71.49 -22% $145 Here (NASDAQ:YY) BUY $74.49 $75.93 +2% $126 Here (NYSE:C) BUY $47.23 $53.57 +13% $58 Here (NYSE:MA) BUY $72.77 $83.20 +14% $90 Here (NASDAQ:FB) BUY $67.13 $74.24 +11% $80 Here Trulia Buy & (Short) $38.96 & $62.60 $62.60 & $49.79 +61% & +21% $50 Here & Here Zillow (Short) $149.87 $117.86 +21% $100 Here Average Gain/Loss= +52.5%

- Chart reflects closing prices as of 11/17/2014

* Change % is roundest to nearest whole number