01-15-11 Market Recap and BIDU SINA SOHU NVLS PCX ANR analysis

We talk about the uptrend and look at the trends in Chinese Internet stocks, Chips, and Coal in this video. Join us for a free trial of our member site. If you join, just 89 cents a day for those with nominal capital, under hardship, under age 30, over age 70 and just $1.21/day for serious Investors and Traders.



http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iec5WV5TPBo



DontTakeLosses: investortradestocks@cox.net

Twitter: http://twitter.com/DontTakeLosses

You Tube: http://www.youtube.com/user/DontTakeLosses#p/a

Copyright/Trademark protected: http://www.investortradestocks.com/ DontTakeLosses http://investortradestocksfreetrial.blogspot.com/

