Market recap:

Not huge, but SPX 1132 sure looks like support for now. That was the January 4, 2010 close and we closed well above it @ 1136. I am probaly too long @ 37% cash, 63% long.

I did my best to only be in stocks that were catching a bid near day's end:

ANR, AKS, AMSC, BUCY, BAC, BRCD, BTU, CLF, CAT, F, FITB, FWLT, CSIQ, TIE, SNDK, RVBD. Many of these are 1/4 to 1/2 positions.



Tech is just getting killed...maybe 2 more days until it settles down?



All the Indexes are at possible support.Tech may start down on GOOG issues in China, but looking to buy tech too!

long all listed