S&P 500 Biggest Movers: August 5, 2010

Day's Top Gainers
Analyze This List: News, Annual Performance vs. Analyst Ratings, Charts
MetroPCS Communications, Inc. (PCS): 7.51%
Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM): 5.73%
CIGNA Corporation (NYSE:CI): 5.63%
Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS): 4.06%
priceline.com Incorporated (PCLN): 4.04%
Day's Biggest Losers
Analyze This List: News, Annual Performance vs. Analyst Ratings, Charts
J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP): -7.68%
Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG): -6.59%
Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG): -4.88%
Jabil Circuit Inc. (NYSE:JBL): -4.51%
Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE:TSN): -4.5%
Unusually High Volume (Ratio Indicates Today's Volume Relative To 3-Month Avg)
Analyze This List: News, Annual Performance vs. Analyst Ratings, Charts
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): 2.88
CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF): 2.53
Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE): 2.45
Aon Corporation (NYSE:AON): 2.44
Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI): 2.38
Top Performers Over The Last Month
Analyze This List: News, Annual Performance vs. Analyst Ratings, Charts
priceline.com Incorporated (PCLN): 53.45%
Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC): 36.86%
Genzyme Corp. (GENZ): 32.94%
Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY): 32.21%
E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC): 30.6%
Worst Performers Over The Last Month
Analyze This List: News, Annual Performance vs. Analyst Ratings, Charts
MedcoHealth Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MHS): -15.24%
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC): -14.13%
Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU): -13.39%
Hospira Inc. (NYSE:HSP): -11.63%
NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): -11.19%
Most Oversold Stocks (Based On The RSI(14) Indicator)
Analyze This List: News, Annual Performance vs. Analyst Ratings, Charts
MedcoHealth Solutions Inc. (MHS): 29.38
Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI): 30.06
Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY): 31.91
ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG): 33.21
Most Overbought Stocks (Based On The RSI(14) Indicator)
Analyze This List: News, Annual Performance vs. Analyst Ratings, Charts
priceline.com Incorporated (PCLN): 87.37
Genzyme Corp. (GENZ): 80.89
CH Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW): 79.49
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM): 78.79
Loews Corporation (NYSE:L): 77.93
Disclosure: No positions