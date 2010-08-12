S&P 500 Movers and Shakers: August 12, 2010

Day's Top Gainers
Office Depot, Inc. (NYSE:ODP): 4.46%
Motorola Inc. (MOT): 4.16%
Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM): 3.631%
priceline.com Incorporated (PCLN): 3.63%
MetroPCS Communications, Inc. (PCS): 3.53%
Day's Biggest Losers
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO): -9.99%
NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP): -8.72%
Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR): -6.83%
Altera Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTR): -6.08%
JDS Uniphase Corporation (JDSU): -5.73%
Unusually High Volume (Ratio Indicates Today's Volume Relative To 3-Month Avg)
Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL): 4.66
Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO): 3.86
Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS): 3.18
TECO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TE): 2.79
The Washington Post Company (WPO): 2.73
Top Performers Over The Last Month
priceline.com Incorporated (PCLN): 39.12%
Genzyme Corp. (GENZ): 23.48%
Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS): 22.27%
Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLF): 20.94%
Expedia Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE): 17.32%
Worst Performers Over The Last Month
Western Digital Corp. (NYSE:WDC): -25.85%
Jabil Circuit Inc. (NYSE:JBL): -22.04%
Ryder System, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGC): -21.08%
Eastman Kodak Co. (EK): -20.59%
The Washington Post Company (WPO): -19.81%
Most Oversold Stocks (Based On The RSI(14) Indicator)
QLogic Corp. (NYSE:QEP): 0
ConAgra Foods, Inc. (NYSE:CAG): 20.89
The Washington Post Company (WPO): 23.67
Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC): 25.1
CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME): 25.22
Most Overbought Stocks (Based On The RSI(14) Indicator)
priceline.com Incorporated (PCLN): 82.01
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ): 71.24
Family Dollar Stores Inc. (NYSE:FDO): 70.82
Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM): 70.34
Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO): 69.03
