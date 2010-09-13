Top Gainers on Monday Morning, September 13, 2010

The following is a list of the top gaining stocks on the morning of September 13, 2010 (9:55am ET). For each stock, we'll list the change from Friday's close.



Top Gainers:



ArcSight, Inc. (OTCPK:ARST): 25.04%

Entropic Communications, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ENTR): 12.67%

Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX): 9.05%

A123 Systems, Inc. (AONE): 9.38%

Compagnie G (CGV): 8.05%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ): 9.38%

Sourcefire, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIRE): 8.13%

OpenTable, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN): 6.58%

Xerox Corp. (NYSE:XRX): 6.7%

Marshall & Ilsley Corporation (NYSE:MI): 5.75%

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN): 4.97%

ICICI Bank Ltd. (NYSE:IBN): 5.4%

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR): 5.38%

PMI Group Inc. (PMI): 5.35%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM): 5.3%

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX): 5.26%

CIENA Corp. (NYSE:CIEN): 4.8%

Exeter Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:XRA): 5.15%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS): 5.02%

Zions Bancorp. (NASDAQ:ZION): 5.09%

No positions