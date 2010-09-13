Top Gainers on Monday Morning, September 13, 2010

The following is a list of the top gaining stocks on the morning of September 13, 2010 (9:55am ET). For each stock, we'll list the change from Friday's close.
Top Gainers:
ArcSight, Inc. (OTCPK:ARST): 25.04%
Entropic Communications, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ENTR): 12.67%
Cognex Corp. (NASDAQ:CGNX): 9.05%
A123 Systems, Inc. (AONE): 9.38%
Compagnie G (CGV): 8.05%
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ): 9.38%
Sourcefire, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIRE): 8.13%
OpenTable, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN): 6.58%
Xerox Corp. (NYSE:XRX): 6.7%
Marshall & Ilsley Corporation (NYSE:MI): 5.75%
Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN): 4.97%
ICICI Bank Ltd. (NYSE:IBN): 5.4%
Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR): 5.38%
PMI Group Inc. (PMI): 5.35%
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM): 5.3%
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX): 5.26%
CIENA Corp. (NYSE:CIEN): 4.8%
Exeter Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:XRA): 5.15%
Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS): 5.02%
Zions Bancorp. (NASDAQ:ZION): 5.09%
Disclosure: No positions