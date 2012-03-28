Axion Power 2011 Q4 March Conference Call Questions List

With the recent financing behind Axion funding the company until sometime in 2013 this is a critical year in Axion's history. Nothing is more important in 2012 than sales. The Gen2 production line is fully operational and Axion is capable of filling substantial orders in house for the PbC battery. The company has hired a Senior Vice President of Sales to lead the charge. Where do they expect sales in 2012?

Another area of concern is capital expenditures. Where will they be investing in plant and equipment? Will they be ordering a Gen III production line? Will they upgrade the current Gen2 line to Gen2-A.

Does Axion have a flooded battery toll contract for 2012? What are the revenue expectations from flooded batteries in 2012? Then there is the auto sector. In answer to Q3 2011 questions about sales to auto OEM's this past year Tom Granville, Axion's CEO, said they were 24 months away. Any change in this time line? The company also signed an MOU with Rosewater Energy for Powercube sales to utilities and other markets. What progress is Rosewater making towards closing a deal?

This and many other questions will be on the minds of Axion shareholders who follow Axion's progress in the Axion Power Concentrator Instablogs when the Q4 conference call is held in March. To aide this group in organizing questions for the conference call I have created this instabolog as an organization tool for the conference call.

Let's get ready to gain the maximum benefit from the conference call by beginning to organize our questions now. I look forward to everyone's questions and helping prepare us for a critical conference call in a potential "make or break" year for Axion Power.

Post your questions for the conference call here and they will be organized into a matrix by topic (Sales, Finance, Demonstration Projects, R&D, Capital Expenditures, Customer Activity, Organization, Strategic Partners, etc) for quick reference. The matrix will be prepared within an online Google Doc with access by a link posted here and in the Axion Power Concentrators.

