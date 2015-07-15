Managing Risk For Transitioning Military Professionals

Each year, a new group of professionals is preparing for the biggest change in their careers, probably the biggest change they've encountered in 15 - 20 years. And with this exciting change is an equally big shift in their personal risk exposure, which without mitigation can have long lasting negative implications. I am of course talking about military professionals who have decided to seize the day and make a move into civilian industry, committing to a mid-career change to build upon their military service, and hopefully set the foundations for success for their families and their own financial future.

An often overlooked component of this transition is implementing a thorough risk mitigation strategy, which will protect their families and them, in the event of an unforseen event causing illness, injury or death. It seems unlikely that people who have spent their entire military careers managing extremely risky situations would overlook such a critical component as they embark on a new career. But it can and does happen, so listed below are seven easy steps for transitioning military professionals to follow, to put in place a considered risk strategy which will underpin this important lifestyle change.

1. Conduct Your Own Risk Assessment: No I don't mean go and do a full mission analysis of your prospective career change (intuitively you've already done this), I'm talking about completing a quick risk health check to cover a specific area in more detail that you might have overlooked. Write down a list of what risk cover you already have in place: car insurance, building insurance, contents insurance, life insurance, private health cover for your family etc.

2. Identify Points of Weakness: Next write down a list of risk cover that you don't have as a result of this career transition: Life and TPD Insurance, Trauma Insurance, Income Protection, Professional Indemnity cover, General Indemnity Cover, etc. What inbuilt cover does the military provide you that it won't after you transition? This will be your first red light that you may not have considered all your areas of risk as part of your career transition plan.

3. Quantify Your Risk Deficiency: Once you have identified the cover you currently hold, against cover you don't hold, it's time to quantify the deficiency of risk cover you have exposure to by using hard numbers. You will need to consider things like Assets vs Liabilities, cost of any loan repayments per month, Implications of lost income due to injury or illness, how much cover do you have in terms of savings and leave (annual & sick)? Consider any deficiencies you have, and how you might be able to address these.

4. Conduct Research: In going through the above process, do what all military professionals do well, and research those areas you do not understand well. Use web sites, review risk providers and read their product disclosure statements, terms and definitions, types and level of cover available etc. Compare different providers against others, what are their key different product offerings, and why are they different? At about this point in time, you might realise you are overwhelmed by new terms and language that you are unfamiliar with. Importantly, recognise this. The devil is in the detail.

5. Seek Specialist Advise: As a military professional you are well trained and well experienced in knowing your strengths and limitations. When developing operational plans and mission profiles, we don't do this independently; we do it as part of an integrated planning team drawing on a range of specialist advisers. Having informed yourself by doing your own risk assessment and researching widely, you are now in a position to call in your specialist advisers, who may be a Life or Risk Broker, or a Licensed Financial Adviser. At this point you should contact several, preferably finding someone who you can relate to, and even more desirable, they should be a word of mouth referral - this indicates that the referral source is happy with the service they have received and that they trust this individual. Your initial consultation should also be obligation free - if it's not, then the relationship is not meant to be.

6. Develop Your Risk Strategy. A good Financial Adviser will be able to work with you and help you further refine your initial risk assessment, and make you consider things you may have overlooked, as well as help you prepare a detailed risk mitigation strategy. There are areas of insurance cover you may not have considered previously, because the military has provided that blanket of cover during your career. However, in transitioning to civilian industry some of these areas are mandatory to implement, to ensure you have adequate risk cover in place. Your Financial Advisor will also be able to align your individual needs with those of a suitable product provider - not every insurer treats everyone the same, and what new occupation you enter in to will have a direct bearing on offers of cover and the associated premiums.

7. H-Hour - Implement Your Strategy: Your Financial Advisor will work with you to lodge your applications and guide you through the medical and financial underwriting process. Once your cover is in place, they should review your strategy annually, to ensure your strategy remains relevant. Just as no plan survives H-Hour unchanged, it's important to update your strategy and adjust your cover as your needs and situation changes. And in the unfortunate event you need to claim, engage your Financial Adviser first - if they don't provide a service to you at claim time (which you should know upfront when taking out the policy), then again they are probably not the adviser you need.

Moving Now Out!

In summing up, embarking upon a unique life changing event such as transitioning from the military to civilian industry is both exciting, and stressful. Addressing your risk mitigation strategy in advance will be a key enabler in reducing any associated stress, because you have a plan in place that will give you peace of mind. I know this from experience, having done so myself. Using the above steps will help prepare you for the challenges you will encounter during your career transition, but make sure you enjoy the ride, great opportunities lie ahead.

Forward!

Originally from a farming background in Southern New South Wales, Col served for 21 years as an Officer in the Australian Army in military & international logistics, strategic planning, leadership and management roles. He has served on operational deployments as a strategic planner in East Timor, Iraq and Afghanistan, and completed an international exchange with the United States Military. The experience gained from these opportunities provides a unique perspective which Col uses to help simplify complex financial issues for clients.

Col is a Financial Adviser with the Carey Group and an Authorised Representative of Securitor Financial Group Limited. The opportunity to interact with clients and help make their dreams a reality is why he chose to pursue a career in financial services. Australian clients can contact Col to develop a risk strategy tailored around your individual needs - please email colin.lea@careygroup.com.au for a no obligation discussion.

Carey Financial Pty Ltd is an authorised representative of Securitor Financial Group Ltd and provides financial planning services for superannuation, managed investments, personal risk insurance, shares and self-managed superannuation fund investment advice.

This information is of a general nature only and has been provided without taking account of your objectives, financial situation or needs. Because of this, you should consider whether the information is appropriate in light of your particular objectives, financial situation and needs.