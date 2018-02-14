Chipotle To Borrow From The Pages Of Taco Bell???

Chipotle (CMG) is certainly getting the benefit of the doubt with bringing Brian Nicoll on board, as witnessed by the market response.

Taco Bell, part of Yum Brands (YUM) has shown that it has begun to learn about the growing "veggie" market segment, even though it remained clueless about the nutritional aspect of same. Clearly, Taco Bell was making strides starting with vegetarian, and then vegan, but they stopped short of #WFPB. In doing so, they are typical of the fast food world, where there is generally NO interest in nutrition at all, and the "veggie" segment is understood in the negative as: what we always do minus either meat, chicken, fish (vegetarian), or all animal protein (vegan), but as I like to say about that, you cannot eat "no meat." The Whole Foods Plant-Based diet is the foundation in nutritional science for the "veggie" segment, and it is getting enormous traction because of the growing endorsements from both the medical community and various celebrities.

Chipotle has an outsized opportunity on its hands to not just overcome the ground they lost, but to conquer new ground. If they could only evolve towards having 20% of their menu comply with the #WFPB model, they would get enormous traction, but not only that, they would create a significant moat for themselves, since much of the fast food and fast casual industry does not have similar flexibility in their processes. Their whole message of quality ingredients, when paired with quality nutrition would be that much more powerful. Because #WFPB is a very precise, nutritional definition and specifies what you DO eat more than what you don't, it is all inclusive in the "veggie" sector, for it will ensure that both #WFPB customers and all vegans and vegetarians would embrace these options.

2018 is the year of the documentaries The Big Change and Code Blue, which will elevate the level of the public discourse about nutrition and health, following in the footsteps of Forks over Knives, and What the Health. They could send their new CEO to school for a day at our upcoming Mexican meal preparation class at St. Helena's Parish in the Bronx.