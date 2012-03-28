Forex4you Technical Analysis 28 March 2012

The EUR/USD pair is trading in a sideways range with a correction down within that range currently underway. This move may continue to the range lows at the 1.3315 support and resistance level. From there, there could be a bounce or a break down as the double top pattern translates into a reversal. If the current rally continues then a retouch of the 1.3380 highs is also possible.

Analysis by: Arkady Nagiev

Forex4you analyst

