Forex4you Technical Analysis 25 May 2012

EUR/USD: Technical Analysis

The rebound from the 1.2510 lows this morning looks vulnerable to breakdown and there is a bearish shooting star on the hourly sitting on the 50 hour MA, which could signal a retest of the lows again and either a basing process will start or the pair will fall even lower. If there is no retest, however, and the rally extends higher, a possible target to the upside could be the 1.2645 level where the monthly and weekly pivots are clustered.

Analysis by: Joaquin Monfort

Forex4you analyst

Disclaimer:

Trading Futures and Options on Futures and Cash Forex transactions involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. You should carefully consider whether trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances, knowledge, and financial resources. You may lose all or more of your initial investment. Opinions, market data, and recommendations are subject to change at any time.