CCM Blog For The Week Ended February 9, 2018

Reinsurers M&A speculation. Bloomberg reported that XL Group is drawing buyout interest, causing a modest spike in other Bermuda reinsurers. The financial sector did not perform well this week over alleged fears from rising interest rates. 2017 hurricane and other natural disasters took a big bite out of reinsurers’ equity. The bright side is that following such catastrophic years, the industry sees hard prices which bodes well for future profitability. One concern on the sector is the quality and source of earnings as many have been showing strong earnings from reserve releases.

Berkshire Performance Analysis. After seeing a question on Quora asking to understand Berkshire Hathaway's performance versus the S&P500, I wrote an answer addressing six factors. You can read the answer here: Analysis of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett's Performance versus the S&P500.

Earnings season. Despite the brutal week in stock market performance, earnings remain strong, particularly in the CCM portfolio with 23/24 earnings and revenue results beating estimates this past couple of weeks.

# of Companies w Est EPS Beats Avg % Beat/(Miss) Revenue Beats Avg % Beat/(Miss) Week of 2/9/18 5 5 42% 5 5.6% Total, incl 2/9/18 12 12 28% 11 3.3%

One week performance. Only four of 22 long positions were profitable, including three positions which reported earnings and beat estimates by 20% or more.

Performance Short Alpha CCM Performance -2.1% 1.0% IVV -5.0% IVE -5.2%

I don’t tend to measure one-week performance, but in light of the dramatic market pullback and the greater short exposure, I wanted to see how we fared versus the broader market. I am pleased, but there are plenty more opportunities and adjustments to make.

Micro-cap considerations. I looked at numerous micro-cap names including many that are trading at PEs below 5x or with cash/working capital worth as much as 50% - 75% of their market cap. As attractive as I found some of the businesses, my primary objections were liquidity and controlling founders/families with no desire to change/adapt. These types of investments remain interesting, but the bar must be set higher to invest.

