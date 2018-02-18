CCM Blog For The Week Ended February 16, 2018

Portfolio positions and sizing. Position number is based on company name, not securities held - counted as one if there is an underlying and an option in the portfolio. I am viewing the positions in thirds. The general breakpoints are 4%+, 2-4%, and <2%.

Position number is based on company name, not securities held - counted as one if there is an underlying and an option in the portfolio. I am viewing the positions in thirds. The general breakpoints are 4%+, 2-4%, and <2%. NetApp (NTAP). I purchased NTAP years ago as part of a large-cap stable tech strategy with companies that had sizable cash balances and low PEs. I focused on tech sectors that were oligopolistic. I doubled the NetApp position in the summer of 2017 seeing it as a lofty but potential take-out target for a private equity investor. Here are a few takeaways from NetApp’s earnings announcement on February 14 as well as a current assessment. Post-earnings the stock gapped down about 10%. NTAP beat Wall St. EPS estimates by $0.08 and beat revenue guidance by 1.5% and is up 8.5% YoY. The Company continues to generate free cash flow. It is repatriating $4B in cash. Nearly one-quarter of the market cap is net cash. Revenue growth has come from product sales rather than maintenance which is a negative. Because of the lack of maintenance growth, the deferred revenue balance has been relatively stable at $3.2B. Operating and net margins are stable, improving, and expected to cross 20%. LTM valuation multiples are 12.4x P/FCF and 7.7x EV/EBITDA. Decision: Hold.

CNA used to be a vanilla basic diversified insurance carrier. With new CNA management, the company has focused on commercial underwriting and improved its combined ratio to be a consistently profitable underwriter. The two energy businesses, a pipeline operator and offshore driller, have struggled these past few years.

Valuation Multiples Loews CNA Price / Book 83% Price / Book 116% Price / Earnings (excl net cash) 11.3x Price / Earnings 15.4x Price / CCM FV (excl net cash) 76% LTM Combined Ratio 97.1%

I show the multiple excluding net cash because this is the price being paid for the operating businesses and parent company platform.

As a shareholder, I am frustrated by management’s lack of urgency to return excess capital to shareholders or to deploy it productively. Full consolidating CNA could add $0.5 billion in value, and I think this type of decision would reduce the discount to book value by renewing investor faith in the Tisch’s (management) ability to prudently deploy capital.

My estimate for Loews fair value is $60, representing about 26% + a 0.5% dividend yield.

Match.com (MTCH) short squeeze. I hate Match's business and strategy. Network effect can be fickle and is much less sticky than a permanent social media site like LinkedIn or Facebook which isn’t subject to personal events like finding a serious a relationship. If working well, memberships should be measured in months not years. IAC owns 81% of the stock. The % short of float is approximately 47%. As much as I do not like the business model and risks, they keep hitting their numbers. For these two reasons, I think a short squeeze is coming.

Expect broader options strategies and opportunities if volatility increases. YTD has had six covered call transactions, four were on existing positions, and two involved purchasing a new underlying and simultaneously writing the call. Interactive Brokers has been providing solid execution on these transactions. On Friday, February 16 (monthly expiration day) approximately 4% of portfolio capital was converted to cash from the expiration and exercise of covered calls.

Thanks for reading. Carlos Sava, CFA, CPA