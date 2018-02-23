CCM Blog For The Week Ended February 23, 2018

Options Strategy. CCM is currently including a covered call strategy in the portfolio. This is intended to provide additional color. I have sold call options on existing portfolio positions that are close to their fair value as a way to force selling discipline as well as simultaneously purchasing the underlying and writing the call for other positions. The bold text is to make the description of the filtering process easier to follow.

By selling the call, CCM is receiving cash at initialization. I am only evaluating companies I am familiar with. I am focused on monthly options rather than weeklies. Broadly speaking, I see value in mid-cap names and there is an active enough market (liquidity in the stocks and underlying) for this strategy. Given interest rate concerns and a pessimistic outlook for certain sectors, I am excluding companies in real estate, healthcare, and energy.

With a covered call strategy, downside exposure remains, though the purchase price — the “basis” — is offset by the option premium, and upside is capped at the strike price + option premium. By selling an option, one is profiting from the time decay, aka theta, whereby the value of the option becomes less valuable as time passes and there is less time for the option to expire in-the-money.

I am selecting options that are slightly in-the-money, which makes it more likely for the option to expire/be exercised as it is in-the-money and my profit to be the option price, less the small amount I pay for the stock above the strike price.

After satisfying the above criteria, comes the selection process.

The majority of an option’s value comes from the volatility. While susceptible to value traps, a PE ratio is a basic valuation metric to consider to determine “cheapness”. I am searching for options with greater volatility (for the specific strike and date) and a conservative estimated earnings multiple. Volatility/PE ratio. I want to have some protection for the volatility with a more attractive valuation in a stock I am willing to own. Here is a brief selection of tickers from the current portfolio and names I follow to illustrate.*

Ticker Fwd P/E March 16 Vols Quotient BK 14.0 20.8 1.5 FDX 14.8 26.3 1.8 GM 6.2 28.4 4.6 GT 7.8 26.3 3.4 NTAP 16.2 44.4 2.7 PAH 10.0 45.0 4.5



I would describe this strategy as an overlay and an allocation of 5-15% of the portfolio.GM and GT exhibited high quotients because of their conservative PE multiple and medium level of volatility. GM and FDX have about the same volatility, so relative to their price, the option should be close in price; however, I see GM’s covered call as offering a greater margin of safety for a similar risk level.

Thanks for reading. Carlos Sava, CFA, CPA