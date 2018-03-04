CCM Blog For The Week Ended March 2, 2018

Number of Positions. Since starting CCM, the core strategy has targeted between 20 and 30 positions and generally been around 25 names. Given the expansion of the short book and the recently discussed covered call/hedge overlay, I expect this number will go higher. See the table below.

% Target (mid-point) Current % Current # New Bandwidth # Long 80% 83% 23 20-25 Covered Calls/Hedged 10% 5% 3 2-8 Short 10% 12% 6 5-10 Total 100% 100% 32 27-43

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) Annual Letter Takeaways.

Like many other companies, BRK.B is benefitting from the new tax laws, which created a $29 billion tax gain, nearly half of the Company’s growth in book value. I see this as a lower quality of earnings than those from operations and the investment portfolio. The public equity portfolio increased by $48B. Berkshire’s investment in Apple (AAPL) is now it is second largest holding in the public equity portfolio and is $28.2B versus $29.3B for its largest, Wells Fargo (WFC). Berkshire’s public portfolio is concentrated with the top five positions (including Bank of America, excluding Kraft Heinz) amounting to 58%. The accounting rules change of including unrecognized gains and losses in income will be a big adjustment.

Herbalife (HLF) Announcement. Bill Ackman announced Wednesday to CNBC that he exited his Herbalife investment, which he previously restructured with put options. The same day, Herbalife announced a couple of capital allocation decisions - more buybacks for management to prop up EPS, refinancing the convertible notes (probably a good move), and a stock split that I see as another ploy to masquerade a business with deteriorating fundamentals.

Atlanta Braves (BATRK). Liberty Media has a tracking stock for the Atlanta Braves and the associated real estate development next to the new SunTrust Park, opened in 2017. Liberty Media is led by John Malone who many regard as the best media investor/operator. Sports franchises continue to go up in value in part due to scarcity. The Carolina Panthers are rumored to be in negotiations for a sale approaching $3B. The Marlins were sold in August 2017 to an investor group led by Derek Jeter. for $1.2B.

An interesting opportunity is to either hedge or leverage this investment by betting on the Braves’ season win total. The over/under is currently 75.5 games (47%) and to place third in the division. This matches USA Today’s poll and expectations from baseball writers. The Braves have a few good names like Freddie Freeman, Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis, and Julio Tehran, but also have a below average payroll and roster with younger players. That could mean greater franchise profitability with lower expenses, but not bode well for the immediate on the field performance. My take is to take the under on the win total and stay long the stock. Profitability remains a concern, but the company has produced a strong asset base with a manageable $530 million in net debt. With a market cap of approximately $1.2 billion, the benefit of the associated real estate development looks to offer a margin of safety.

Please conduct appropriate research on the unique risks of tracking stocks. Sports betting is intended to be fun and is not to be considered investment advice. Go Braves!

Thanks for reading. Carlos Sava, CFA, CPA