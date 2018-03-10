CCM Blog For The Week Ended March 9, 2018

Reinsurance M&A. XL Group (XL) is going to be acquired by Allianz. Aspen (AHL) announced this week it retained JP Morgan to consider strategic alternatives, an indication of a potential sale.

A Seagate (STX) Pre-announcement? STX closed over $60/share. On Thursday, Cleveland Research posited a positive earnings pre-announcement. On the other end of the spectrum, UBS issued a sell rating and a $43 target. I don’t pay much attention to Wall Street analysts’ targets and recommendations, but I did find it interesting that the current opinions are: 2 Buy, 1 Outperform, 22 Hold, 3 Underperform, and 2 Sell and median price target of $52. Anecdotally, after this type of run-up, I’ve seen analysts move their targets to slightly above the market price with little justification.

Tesla (TSLA)/Musk Option Package. Glass Lewis, the corporate governance and proxy advisory firm, urged shareholders to vote against an option package worth $2.6B for Elon Musk. I do not think it should pass, but is ammunition for shorts given dilution and another example of poor governance on the part of Musk and Tesla.

Spotify’s (SPOT) IPO filing. The direct listing tactic is interesting, but more so is the operating losses of $0.5 billion despite SPOT’s 71 million paying subscribers, approximately 2x Apple music. Pandora’s (P) losses persist too. The sector needs to figure out a path to profitability. I do not see many larger tech/media firms that would currently have a strategic interest or the capability to do so. Netflix (NFLX) and Microsoft (MSFT) are the possible candidates I can think of. I see Apple, Amazon, Google, and Facebook as unlikely. If this type of deal were in their strategic roadmap they would have made an effort while still private or acquired Pandora for a fraction of the cost. I will say the $10/month for Spotify’s service is worth it and would recommend it.

Options rollover. Next Friday, March 16, will bring the expiration of CCM’s monthly covered calls so this upcoming week will include analyzing alternatives to roll over the options or writing new ones. Given my comfort with the current names, I expect to keep one each from the chemical, telecommunications, and automotive sector while adding one or two new names.

Thanks for reading. Carlos Sava, CFA, CPA