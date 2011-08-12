Top 10 Dividends In The S&P 500

We have gone through some rocky times in the past few weeks, with volatility almost reminiscent of 2008. Volatility tends to scare off investors. Dividend yields, especially higher dividend yielding stocks tend to offer some protection in downturns such as the one we are currently experiencing.



Here are the top ten yields in the S&P 500 Underneath is the company's business summary, as provided by Yahoo! Finance.



Stock, Share Price, Dividend, Dividend Yield



Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) $7.04 $0.7510.65%



Frontier Communications provides regulated and unregulated voice, data, and video services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in the United States.



Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) $11.81 $1.008.47%



Windstream Corporation provides various telecommunications services primarily in rural areas in the United States. It offers phone, high-speed Internet, and digital television services.



CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) $34.46$2.908.42%



CenturyLink operates as an integrated communications company. The company provides a range of communications services, including local and long distance voice, wholesale network access, high-speed Internet access and other services.



Pitney-Bowes (NYSE:PBI) $19.06$1.4957.84%



Pitney Bowes provides mail processing equipment and integrated mail solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of equipment, supplies, software, services, and solutions for managing and integrating physical and digital communication channels.



Donnelley (R.R.) (NASDAQ:RRD) $14.41$1.047.22%



R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company provides pre-media, printing, logistics, and business process outsourcing products and services to private and public sectors worldwide.



Reynolds American (NYSE:RAI) $33.89$2.246.61%



Reynolds American manufactures and sells cigarette and other tobacco products in the United States.



Altria (NYSE:MO) $24.96$1.646.57%



Altria Group engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States and internationally.



Health Care REIT (HCN) $45.17$2.926.46%



Health Care REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm engages in investment, development, and management of properties. It primarily invests in health care properties.



Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) $25.63$1.626.32%



Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. property, commercial auto, an.



Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) $61.46$3.8756.30%



Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. operates as an offshore oil and gas drilling contractor worldwide