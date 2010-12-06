Stocks To Open Modestly Lower, 4 Positions

12/6 @ 9:00am
This morning, futures are pointing to a modestly LOWER opening.
The TREND is UP...
Focus is on stocks meeting the CRITERIA & setting stop-loss limits / trailing stops as stocks rise in price.
Selective Chartists Positions (with BUY price):
U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) $50.37
VMware (NYSE:VMW) $85.35
Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) $48.29
Cognizant Tech (NASDAQ:CTSH) $68.25
