Dow is Flat Since 1999, but Down Against Gold and Real Assets

Dust off your pom poms, the Dow has just crossed the 10,000 level to the upside. Most people aren’t partying like its march 1999 though – when the Dow first crossed that level. It has crossed the same level more than 30 times over the last 11 years, and the same exuberance has worn thin.



Perhaps investors are less exuberant because the Dow today buys so much less than it did in 1999. Today’s Dow 10,000 is worth less than 7,500 when factoring in the governments CPI index. Compared to the price of oil in 1999, the Dow has fallen to around 2,650, and compared to gold its worth only 2300. The Dow to Gold ratio has fallen from 37 to 8.



Not only has the Dow remained flat since 1999, it has lost anywhere between 25 and 80 percent of its value, depending on the comparison involved. The concept of compounding has remained the same, but now in reverse. Losses in both nominal and real terms compound to create larger losses.



While equities have not provided returns or protection from inflation over the last 11 years, commodities and other real assets managed to gain in value and have acted as a pillar of financial stability. Gold and silver have performed exceptionally well, and proven that it is possible to generate positive inflation adjusted returns in precious metals. In other words, gold and silver not only acted as a store of value, but also provided returns beyond that which can be discounted by a rise is prices or monetary supply. Make no mistake, over the long run precious metals are not expected to rise at a faster rate than inflation. However, buying precious metals at the right time and price can yield outstanding returns just as the Dow did from 1980 to 1999.



Where are we in this investment cycle? Gold and silver were considered too risky at 270 and 3. When they are considered no risk buys, then you can look for similarities to 1999 - and we are far from such sentiment.

