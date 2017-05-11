Trading 52-Week Lows? Read This First!

A dose of reality shows that this is dangerous and is like juggling chainsaws. No thank you!

The Danger of 52-Week Lows

Not every Instablog posting is going to be about some useful factor or formula for you to use in your hand-crafted and highly customized investment model that we will learn to build. Sometimes I will write a post, such as this one, that will highlight very dangerous ways to trade.

Trading 52-week lows is an incredibly common practice. We know that many people are engaging in such a practice simply by observing the massive jump in volume when a stock crosses a 52-week low. You are welcome to read the white paper, Volume and Price Patterns Around a Stocks’s 52-Week Highs and Lows: Theory and Evidence, to see academic testing of this.

This paper notes that the volume is more pronounced the longer the time since the previous high or low. The abnormal volume associated with these events is at least as large as volume spikes with earnings announcements, dividend record dates and more than when a stock is mentioned in the news. The effect is stronger for smaller stocks. The volume is higher during periods of strong investor sentiment. This is likely from speculative traders looking for a bargain when markets are hot.

Just because other investors are trading 52-week lows, should you? Why would someone want to trade a 52-week low?

Possible Rationale for Trading 52-Week Lows

For this, I can only speculate based on personal experience and what I have heard first hand. Here is why I think people trade 52-week lows.

We have all seen a turnaround stock where prices went from a couple of bucks back up to $30 - $50. The assumption is that if a stock was previously high and has fallen, it can ‘bounce back up’ again.

We assume that a low share price means ‘cheap’.

52-week lows are one of the most widely reported on figures.

There is a feeling of comfort when we buy at a perceived recent discount. There is a feeling of discomfort when you buy immediately after a sharp price increase.

There might be other reasons but I think because trading 52-week lows is an easy number to find, it appeals to both our senses of greed (quick buck) and comfort (paying less than someone did last week) with the illusion of getting a good deal makes it a very common practice.

The Illusion of Cheap and Good Timing

But think about this for a second…why would a stock crossing the 52-week low be a good deal? Consider the following:

A stock on its way down will continually, week after week, make new 52-week lows. There is nothing magical about this.

Why would a 52-week low be any better or worse than a 50-week low or a 71-week low? Why 52 weeks? It is just a nice round number with no real meaning. An anchor point for our brains that we like but is has no statistical significance.

Low price does not mean cheap. Think of it as buying a 1 carton of 12 eggs. It costs you $3 per carton. Then the price drops to $2. Good deal or not? What if there are only 6 eggs in the carton? Price drops to $1 but only one egg in the carton and it is rotten. Good deal or not? A price drop does not necessarily mean cheap.

The momentum theory asserts that stocks which under-perform over a set look-back period (typically 3 to 12 months) continue to do so over the subsequent period of time (3 to 12 months). The odds are stacked against you that this stock will continue to drop over the next year (assuming it has been under-performing the market and not that all stocks are making new 52-week lows such as a bear market).

Testing the 52-week Lows

The 52-week white paper which I linked to at the top says that there is a positive return trading 52-week lows over a one week horizon. It is most pronounced in small illiquid stocks where you are basically trading against other small traders. This is scary.

What is most likely happening is that you are buying a stock which is in distress. It will likely go lower. A group of uninformed traders buy an illiquid stock for no other reason then it being posted on 52-week low sites and message boards. There is a momentary rise in price (maybe) followed by more pain. The only way to profit from this is to run it like a pump and dump where you are the first in and first out in order to make profit from other people’s losses. Not a great strategy in my view.

So let’s test it our own way. We won’t be trading some tiny illiquid OTC stock which will likely bit us in the butt for other reasons such as bid/ask spread, and failure to get out at a good price due to liquidity.

My test set-up is this:

At least $1 per share

Average daily turnover (share price x volume) is at least $100,000

Last closing price is at or below the 52-week low

Marketcap is at least $100 million

No over the counter stocks

Test runs over past 10 years and holding time is one week

Execution price is average of daily high and low

On average, you have 89 stocks per week to trade.





Keep in mind we haven’t even included transaction costs yet. The annualized return of -2.71% turns to an -21% per year with modest slippage assumptions and still without brokerage fees. If you started this practice in Jan 2015 and traded for 2 years, your portfolio would be down over 46% while the market would have risen more than 10%. Not a winning strategy…not by a long shot.





“But I MUST Trade 52-week Lows”

I think trading 52-week lows is a really bad idea. You shouldn’t do it even if you hold long-term and hope for a turn-around. Going against the odds is not good. Even if the stock does eventually stabilize, you will probably be happy just to get your money back while other investors have already made good profit on blue chip stocks.

Despite this, what if you absolutely MUST trade these stocks? Well, let me give you a screener to use. But you really shouldn’t…but if you are going to do it anyways…

Step 1 is to sign up to Portfolio123 using this partner link which will double your free trial period.

Step 2 is to use this custom 52-week low screener. Actually, it is a 4 year low screener.

Step 3 is to use very small amounts of capital…very small!

Step 4 is to choose from amount the 10 selected stocks and hold for one week.

Below is a gross performance backtest. The screen is focused on very small stocks with poor liquidity. These are the ones that rise the most. I have a custom ranking system to find the 'best picks' each week. The ranking system is open source and you can copy it into your own account and modify it.





Trading Illiquidity

Now before you get excited and think you’ll make billions (you won’t), let’s walk through a realistic example.

On April the 8th here were 10 stocks recommended. Only 1 of the 10 generated positive returns. The average weekly loss on the 9 stocks was -6.3%. The one stock that went up (fluke) was North Atlantic Drilling (NADL) which jumped 212%. So the odds are stacked against you that you will pick a winner.

Next look at another trade to see the consequences of trading. You traded Aviragen (AVIR) which you purchased on May 8th 2017. It is thinly traded. The price opens at 49 cents and you want 10,000 shares. The last couple of weeks you see volume from 10,000 to 200,000 shares so you hope for a big volume day to fill your order. You are in luck but your fill price is 51 cents due to illiquidity. This represents 4% slippage. You also have to pay a $10 transaction fee. So far the trade is relatively flat. But the high cost of trading illiquidity will be repeated when it comes time to sell. You might be down 5 – 10% on this trade even if prices just waffle and go nowhere.

My point? If you absolutely must, experiment with very small amounts of money over very short periods of time. Chances are you’ll lose due to the high cost of trading so frequently. And if a trade does go well, you might decide to hang on a little longer…which will usually see prices fall back down and this winning trade will turn negative. In my opinion, this is more like gambling than investing. Please be careful.

Here is a quick list of small stocks making multi-year lows.

Ticker Name (NMRX) Numerex Corp. (CTIX) Cellceutix Corp (LUB) Luby's Inc. (CUI) CUI Global Inc (MRTX) Mirati Therapeutics Inc (EIGR) Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc (ADMA) ADMA Biologics Inc (TCON) TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (POLA) Polar Power Inc (SYN) Synthetic Biologics Inc (KONA) Kona Grill Inc (BUR) Burcon NutraScience Corp (EKSO) Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (SAEX) SAExploration Holdings Inc (NIHD) NII Holdings Inc (ALT) Altimmune Inc (PLXP) PLx Pharma Inc (DMTX) Dimension Therapeutics Inc (LODE) Comstock Mining Inc (AZRX) AzurRx BioPharma Inc (CASM) CAS Medical Systems Inc (CCIH) ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd (SHIP) Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp (TVIA) TerraVia Holdings Inc (OTC:BCKMF) Becker Milk Company Ltd (The) (RWLK) ReWalk Robotics Ltd (ABIL) Ability Inc (NVGN) Novogen Ltd (AVIR) Aviragen Therapeutics Inc (FTEK) Fuel Tech Inc (OTCPK:BARZ) 5Barz International Inc (MNGA) MagneGas Corp (ARDM) Aradigm Corp (SBOT) Stellar Biotechnologies Inc (AEZS) AEterna Zentaris Inc (OTCPK:MDSYF) Bluephoenix Solutions Ltd (OTCQB:GPHOF) Graphite One Resources Inc (MBRX) Moleculin Biotech Inc (AVGR) Avinger Inc (EVAR) Lombard Medical Tech Plc (ORPN) Bioblast Pharma Ltd (RTTR) Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (MARA) Marathon Patent Group Inc (OTCPK:VLDI) Validian Corp (OTCPK:HEMP) Hemp Inc (DXTR) Dextera Surgical Inc (IMUC) ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (OTCQB:TFVR) TimefireVR Inc (TRPX) Therapix Biosciences Ltd (OTCQB:GOVX) Geovax Labs Inc (SSH) Sunshine Heart Inc (CBRIQ) CIBER Inc. (APHB) Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (OTCPK:STEV) Stevia Corp (RNVA) Rennova Health Inc (TOPS) Top Ships Inc (COYN) COPsync Inc (OTCPK:NPHC) Nutra Pharma Corp (OTCPK:LEXG) Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTC:CHIT) Cherubim Interests Inc (DCTH) Delcath Systems Inc (OTCPK:OPMZ) Torrent Energy Corp (OTCQB:GTHP) Guided Therapeutics Inc (PRGNF) Paragon Shipping Inc (OTCPK:RCHA) Rich Pharmaceuticals Inc (PZOOD) Pazoo Inc (OTCPK:JAMN) Jammin Java Corp (OTCPK:COBI) Compass Biotechnologies Inc (PPCHD) Propanc biopharma Inc (OTCPK:COHO) Crednology Holding Corp (OTCPK:ECOB) Eco Building Products Inc (OTCPK:FNRC) 1st NRG Corp (OTCPK:MRNJ) Metatron Inc (OTCPK:PJET) Priority Aviation Inc

I hope you have found this article on the dangers of 52-week lows to be informative.