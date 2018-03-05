March 2018 Dividend Growth Ranks

Here are the March 2018 ranks for the dividend growth system I developed.

Copy of March Dividend Growth Ranks.xlsx

There will be more articles in the future which will add additional color as to the ranking system components. A brief write-up of these ranks can be found in a recent Seeking Alpha article, A New Tool For Dividend Growth Investors.

The chart below is a sample of what you will find in the linked document. The higher the rank, the more exposure a stock has to the quality, volatility and yield factors in the system.

Ticker Name Last Rank Yield Div5YCGr% PayRatioTTM MktCap EPS5YCGr% Sales5YCGr% Sales10YCGr% PE Ratio TTM (PSA) Public Storage 195 99.88 4.1 12.66 111.46 33901.33 11.93 7.72 4.41 28.93 (MO) Altria Group Inc 62.55 99.76 4.48 8.26 30.49 119446.7 34.73 2.48 2.45 11.76 (OTCQX:CSVI) Computer Services Inc 44.6 99.64 2.78 17.66 48.82 622.44 5.14 5.68 6.55 18.9 (OTCPK:AMNF) Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc 2.63 99.52 3.04 13.18 55.66 84.33 13.18 7.52 7.93 16.44 (CHD) Church & Dwight Co. Inc. 50.03 99.4 1.74 9.63 25.61 12388.93 18.71 5.26 5.45 17.13 (HRL) Hormel Foods Corp 32.65 99.27 2.3 17.8 39.27 17253.04 11.04 2.18 4 19.21 (AFL) AFLAC Inc 87.51 99.15 2.38 5.36 14.36 34168.72 13.56 -3.07 3.49 7.54 (TSN) Tyson Foods Inc. 73.65 99.03 1.63 41.26 12.38 27067.33 23.31 2.97 4.05 9.69 (VZ) Verizon Communications Inc 48.26 98.91 4.89 2.88 31.47 196852.5 88.41 1.7 3.03 6.56 (NHI) National Health Investors Inc. 65.56 98.79 6.1 6.5 91.83 2722.77 9.05 24.18 13.52 16.39 (CLX) Clorox Co (The) 130.94 98.67 2.93 5.92 52.94 16936.83 5.73 2.12 2.78 21.57 (XOM) Exxon Mobil Corp 75.55 98.55 4.08 7.02 65.96 320256.5 -13.75 -12.08 -4.05 16.32 (CNI) Canadian National Railway Co 75.29 98.43 1.88 11.18 22.92 55910.35 12.76 0.25 3.14 13.35 (PFE) Pfizer Inc 35.95 98.31 3.78 7.78 35.95 214945.1 24.01 -0.78 1.01 10.24 (DPS) Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc 116.24 98.19 2 11.12 38.48 20893.33 14.75 2.22 1.62 19.7 (UNP) Union Pacific Corp 128.5 98.07 2.27 15.63 18.5 100348 26.4 0.3 2.69 9.5 (NEE) NextEra Energy Inc 152.85 97.94 2.9 10.37 34.31 71992.35 20.07 3.82 1.2 13.42 (LTC) LTC Properties Inc. 37.97 97.82 6 -2.45 102.1 1502.51 10.04 13.82 8.36 17.03 (ATO) Atmos Energy Corp 79.19 97.7 2.45 5.46 33.64 8787.08 11.38 -4.29 -7.16 14.61 (PG) Procter & Gamble Co (The) 79.5 97.58 3.47 4.77 71.74 200419.8 4.44 -2.31 -0.88 21.26 (EQM) EQT Midstream Partners LP 62.84 97.46 6.52 59.87 75.57 5063.77 38.19 27.79 N/A 12.11 (WLKP) Westlake Chemical Partners LP 22.85 97.34 6.76 N/A 86.54 736.57 -35.66 -12.21 N/A 13.93 (KMB) Kimberly-Clark Corp 112.55 97.22 3.55 5.58 59.66 39516.98 10.36 -1.27 0 17.56 (T) AT&T Inc 36.35 97.1 5.5 2.18 40.88 223168.1 30.45 4.76 3.11 7.64