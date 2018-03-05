March 2018 Dividend Growth Ranks

Here are the March 2018 ranks for the dividend growth system I developed.
Copy of March Dividend Growth Ranks.xlsx
There will be more articles in the future which will add additional color as to the ranking system components. A brief write-up of these ranks can be found in a recent Seeking Alpha article, A New Tool For Dividend Growth Investors.
The chart below is a sample of what you will find in the linked document. The higher the rank, the more exposure a stock has to the quality, volatility and yield factors in the system.
|Ticker
|Name
|Last
|Rank
|Yield
|Div5YCGr%
|PayRatioTTM
|MktCap
|EPS5YCGr%
|Sales5YCGr%
|Sales10YCGr%
|PE Ratio TTM
|(PSA)
|Public Storage
|195
|99.88
|4.1
|12.66
|111.46
|33901.33
|11.93
|7.72
|4.41
|28.93
|(MO)
|Altria Group Inc
|62.55
|99.76
|4.48
|8.26
|30.49
|119446.7
|34.73
|2.48
|2.45
|11.76
|(OTCQX:CSVI)
|Computer Services Inc
|44.6
|99.64
|2.78
|17.66
|48.82
|622.44
|5.14
|5.68
|6.55
|18.9
|(OTCPK:AMNF)
|Armanino Foods of Distinction Inc
|2.63
|99.52
|3.04
|13.18
|55.66
|84.33
|13.18
|7.52
|7.93
|16.44
|(CHD)
|Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
|50.03
|99.4
|1.74
|9.63
|25.61
|12388.93
|18.71
|5.26
|5.45
|17.13
|(HRL)
|Hormel Foods Corp
|32.65
|99.27
|2.3
|17.8
|39.27
|17253.04
|11.04
|2.18
|4
|19.21
|(AFL)
|AFLAC Inc
|87.51
|99.15
|2.38
|5.36
|14.36
|34168.72
|13.56
|-3.07
|3.49
|7.54
|(TSN)
|Tyson Foods Inc.
|73.65
|99.03
|1.63
|41.26
|12.38
|27067.33
|23.31
|2.97
|4.05
|9.69
|(VZ)
|Verizon Communications Inc
|48.26
|98.91
|4.89
|2.88
|31.47
|196852.5
|88.41
|1.7
|3.03
|6.56
|(NHI)
|National Health Investors Inc.
|65.56
|98.79
|6.1
|6.5
|91.83
|2722.77
|9.05
|24.18
|13.52
|16.39
|(CLX)
|Clorox Co (The)
|130.94
|98.67
|2.93
|5.92
|52.94
|16936.83
|5.73
|2.12
|2.78
|21.57
|(XOM)
|Exxon Mobil Corp
|75.55
|98.55
|4.08
|7.02
|65.96
|320256.5
|-13.75
|-12.08
|-4.05
|16.32
|(CNI)
|Canadian National Railway Co
|75.29
|98.43
|1.88
|11.18
|22.92
|55910.35
|12.76
|0.25
|3.14
|13.35
|(PFE)
|Pfizer Inc
|35.95
|98.31
|3.78
|7.78
|35.95
|214945.1
|24.01
|-0.78
|1.01
|10.24
|(DPS)
|Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
|116.24
|98.19
|2
|11.12
|38.48
|20893.33
|14.75
|2.22
|1.62
|19.7
|(UNP)
|Union Pacific Corp
|128.5
|98.07
|2.27
|15.63
|18.5
|100348
|26.4
|0.3
|2.69
|9.5
|(NEE)
|NextEra Energy Inc
|152.85
|97.94
|2.9
|10.37
|34.31
|71992.35
|20.07
|3.82
|1.2
|13.42
|(LTC)
|LTC Properties Inc.
|37.97
|97.82
|6
|-2.45
|102.1
|1502.51
|10.04
|13.82
|8.36
|17.03
|(ATO)
|Atmos Energy Corp
|79.19
|97.7
|2.45
|5.46
|33.64
|8787.08
|11.38
|-4.29
|-7.16
|14.61
|(PG)
|Procter & Gamble Co (The)
|79.5
|97.58
|3.47
|4.77
|71.74
|200419.8
|4.44
|-2.31
|-0.88
|21.26
|(EQM)
|EQT Midstream Partners LP
|62.84
|97.46
|6.52
|59.87
|75.57
|5063.77
|38.19
|27.79
|N/A
|12.11
|(WLKP)
|Westlake Chemical Partners LP
|22.85
|97.34
|6.76
|N/A
|86.54
|736.57
|-35.66
|-12.21
|N/A
|13.93
|(KMB)
|Kimberly-Clark Corp
|112.55
|97.22
|3.55
|5.58
|59.66
|39516.98
|10.36
|-1.27
|0
|17.56
|(T)
|AT&T Inc
|36.35
|97.1
|5.5
|2.18
|40.88
|223168.1
|30.45
|4.76
|3.11
|7.64
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.