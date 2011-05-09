Stocks that are generating the most revenue for institutional lenders - may be a better list than most expensive stocks to short

After posting lists of the most expensive stocks to borrow and short, I thought that it would be valuable to post a list sorted by the revenue that each stock is generating in the securities lending market. To calculate revenue, I've simply multiplied the market value on loan for each stock by the average fee that brokers (and hence hedge funds) must pay to borrow (and short).



Many blue-chip stocks have very high loan balances because institutions use them as collateral to borrow cash. This is why the securities lending market is also known as the equity finance market.



Many other small-cap stocks have very high average fees, yet because there's not much supply out there, there's no opportunity for most investors to short.



I hope that this list shows the most popular short plays, in that the average fees are relatively high, and the balances that brokers are borrowing are high as well.



The top stock on this new list is AIG. With almost $1 billion worth of AIG stock on loan in the securities lending market, and an average fee in the double-digit percentage points, the daily revenue from lending AIG is substantial. Is there necessarily a reason to short AIG just because it's on this list? No. But I hope that people can use this list to get some new ideas.





Name Ticker Change in cost-to-borrow (bps) AMERICAN INTL GROUP INC AIG 396 SEARS HLDGS CORP SHLD 63 SANOFI AVENTIS SNY 402 NOKIA CORP NOK 1,056 ST JOE CO JOE -1,815 FIRST SOLAR INC FSLR 22 CHINA MEDIAEXPRESS HLDGS INC CCME 189 RUBICON TECHNOLOGY INC RBCN -667 AIXTRON SE AIXG -94 AVANIR PHARMACEUTICALS INC AVNR 941 CHINA-BIOTICS INC CHBT 1,054 BOLIDEN AB BLS.TSX 353 ISHARES TR IWM 3 MANNKIND CORP MNKD -41 MAGNUM HUNTER RES CORP DEL MHR 615 FEDERATED INVS INC PA FII 86 STAR SCIENTIFIC INC CIGX -109 CONNS INC CONN -924 BRIDGEPOINT ED INC BPI 492 DIGITAL RLTY TR INC DLR -120 LIFE PARTNERS HOLDINGS INC LPHI 2,642 ALPHA NATURAL RESOURCES INC ANR 0 YONGYE INTL INC YONG 3,684 CHINA SHEN ZHOU MNG & RES IN SHZ 3,399 CHINA AGRITECH INC CAGC 421 NEOPROBE CORP NEOP -2,006 YRC WORLDWIDE INC YRCW 916 CHINA GREEN AGRICULTURE INC CGA 2,371 VEECO INSTRS INC DEL VECO -1 SOMAXON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SOMX 1,375 CLEAN ENERGY FUELS CORP CLNE 530 BARNES & NOBLE INC BKS 181 APRICUS BIOSCIENCES INC APRI 4,677 BANK MONTREAL QUE BMO 96 DELCATH SYS INC DCTH 597 AUTONATION INC AN -12 EVERGREEN SOLAR INC ESLR 1,117 ATP OIL & GAS CORP ATPG -21 EDUCATION MGMT CORP NEW EDMC 9 TANZANIAN ROYALTY EXPL CORP TRE -420 SUNPOWER CORP SPWR.A 91 URANIUM ENERGY CORP UEC -23 RITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS RBA -35 FEIHE INTL INC ADY 836 NYMOX PHARMACEUTICAL CORP NYMX 3,313 ROCK-TENN CO RKT 37 ZAGG INCORPORATED ZAGG 277 ROYALE ENERGY INC ROYL 1,164 BSD MED CORP DEL BSDM 43