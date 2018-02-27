Heavily Discounted FS Investment Is Attractive, But Needs To Buy Back Shares

Investors should ask FSIC why it is not aggressively buying back stock like some of its peers.

Background

Starting from December 2017, Seeking Alpha has published four insightful articles for why FSIC is a potential buy. The reasoning is similar to why I recommended CCT as a buy in Corporate Capital Trust: Unknown Higher-Quality BDC Trading At A ~25% Discount.

I suggest you read the FSIC articles if you can, but I will try to briefly summarize some of the key points:

FSIC yields over 10% and is trading near an all-time low valuation (currently over a 22% discount to its net-asset-value (NAV) of 9.43 as of September 30, 2017).

FSIC’s portfolio of loans is performing well, with non-accruals (i.e., bad loans) a small portion of the portfolio. Also, FSIC has wisely been focusing on originating higher-quality senior secured loans.

Fed rate hikes should increase the income from its portfolio of loans which pay out based on Libor instead of at a fixed rate.

FSIC has significant insider buying.

FSIC has $0.54 in undistributed net invest income with which to cushion its dividend payout and/or result in a special dividend should it eventually merge with CCT.

Unfortunately, all those positive factors have not yet translated into positive shareholder returns. Over the last year (from February 23, 2017 to February 22, 2018) shares have declined from $10.65 to $7.30. Partially offset that price decline with $0.85825 in 4 quarterly dividends and you have a total return of -23%. What’s more, the latest quarterly dividend was cut 16.48% from $0.2275 to $0.19. Clearly shareholders of FSIC are suffering.

Part of the share-price decline is specific to FSIC – investors don’t like to see dividend cuts. Part of the decline is due to general industry trends. Credit spreads are tightening, and there is concern that BDC investors will not be earning sufficient income to offset the significant credit risk in their loans, particularly if you factor in the steep fees charged by BDC asset managers. See the Wall Street Journal article Dangers Lurk in Private Lenders' Public Cousins.

Only a BDC’s NAV performance can be directly attributable to management – the stock price is determined by the market. That said, a BDC can take simple steps to reduce the discount on its shares through an aggressive stock buyback. More importantly, a large discount offers a great arbitrage opportunity for a BDC to buy back shares to the considerable benefit of its shareholders.

The Power of Buying Back Stock At Deep Discounts

The basic idea of a buyback is simple. If a company has assets worth $1.00 and they are trading for say $0.78 in the market (i.e., a 22% discount), then buying back shares offers a risk-free return on investment of 22%. (Actually the return is a little higher due to the 0.78 denominator, but you get the point.) I don’t care how smart an investment manager is, I would take a risk-free return on investment of 22% over the picks of any investment manager out there.

But what does the buyback actually do for shareholders? First, it soaks up selling pressure, tending to lead to a higher market price. Second, it is accretive to (i.e., grows) book value and net income per share. A company buying back 10% of its shares at a 20% discount will grow its NAV per share by a little more than 2%. Net income grows similarly by spreading out the same level of income over a decreasing number of shares. Although it is true that a buyback could slightly increase administrative expenses per share, the impact should be small for a large $1.8 billion market cap BDC like FSIC.

Unfortunately, so far FSIC’s management does not seem to see it the same way I do. In the November 10, 2017 conference call, they declined to commit to buying back shares with the stock trading around an attractive 17% discount (based on the $9.43 NAV and $7.80 price from November 9).

Here is the question and answer copied from Seeking Alpha:

Joe Mazzoli

Okay, sure. Thank you for that. And then, just as a final question, with the stocks still trading at a pretty sizable discount to net asset value, what are your thoughts about implementing a stock repurchase program, given that buying the stock at these levels is highly accretive to net asset value. Of course, this would be complementary to new origination activity?

Chris Condelles

Sure. Thanks Joe. It's Chris here. Yeah we recognize that, given the discount to NAV, there could be compelling opportunities to purchase our stock back. We continue to evaluate putting in a share repurchase program, but we have to weigh that against, where we are within the leverages of fund, our pipeline, and continuing to deliver capital to long term sponsors of ours, and also managing our rating.

So it's something we continue to look at today on a NAV basis, that's about a 9.4% yield we have been able to originate a little bit north of that. So it's on our minds, but nothing definitive at the moment.

It appears that FSIC may be comparing the yield on new investments with the current yield on the stock. From the shareholder’s perspective, this is faulty logic in my view. FSIC may be able to originate new loans at say 10.4% (the current yield on the income portion of its portfolio), but that is not what shareholders earn on those loans – management takes a significant cut in management and incentive fees.

What shareholders are currently getting paid is $0.76/$9.43 or 8.05% (on an NAV basis) on FSIC’s portfolio. Adjusting for the 11% of the portfolio in non-income-producing equity investments (Source: Q3 shareholder presentation), we’ll estimate that shareholders earn roughly 9.1% on income investments after management’s cut is taken out. So, the comparison is this: Does buying back stock at a 10.4% yield beat making investments that net roughly 9.1% to shareholders after fees? From a shareholder’s perspective, the answer is clear.

Here’s another way to look at it. Would the company rather buy its current portfolio at a 22% discount or make new income investments at no discount? If the answer is not buying its current portfolio at a huge discount, I would suggest insufficient confidence in the current portfolio.

Why I Think the Market Agrees With Me On Deep-Discount Buybacks

Although I am convinced in the soundness of my logic, others may disagree. That said, I believe the market as a whole agrees with me. AINV has a lower-quality portfolio, with 1.5% non-accruals for AINV (Source: Q4-2017 earnings call) versus 0.3% non-accruals for FSIC (Source: Q3 shareholder presentation). AINV also has poor historical NAV performance, declining from $9.73 as of December 31, 2011 to $6.60 as of December 31, 2017. And yet AINV recently traded at an 18.5% discount to its NAV of $6.60 while FSIC traded at a larger 22.4% discount to its NAV of 9.43. Why would AINV trade at a premium to FSIC?

AINV is aggressively repurchasing stock, while FSIC is not. In AINV's Q4 earning release Apollo Investment Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2017, the company announced they bought back 778,400 shares in Q4-2017 and another 1,732,158 shares through February 6, 2018. In fact, because of the aggressive buyback I may have bought AINV too early: AINV may still have NAV challenges as it continues repositioning its portfolio to safer loans.

What does seem obvious to me is that FSIC would trade at a much tighter NAV discount were it aggressively buying back stock in the same fashion as AINV.

To be clear, I’m not suggesting FSIC earmark all its cash to buying back stock. There are valid concerns about leverage and credit rating, and the company will need to replace some loans that are refinanced out of the portfolio. What I am suggesting is that FSIC commit to allocating some cash to buying back stock. Such a buyback would be particularly attractive for cash realizations on its equity portfolio.

Both FSIC and CCT Are Similar and Look Attractive Before their Earnings Calls

I recommended purchase of a similar BDC CCT in the following article Corporate Capital Trust: Unknown Higher-Quality BDC Trading At A ~25% Discount. I view CCT and FSIC as the most attractive BDCs right now, as both are higher-quality BDCs trading at deep discounts. I am also hopeful that each of their upcoming earnings calls may result in share-price rebounds as managements announce portfolio performance, dividends, and potential actions to narrow their discounts.

Note that the management of these two companies is slated to merge FS Investment (NYSE:FSIC) And KKR Form Strategic Partnership - Slideshow, and the BDCs themselves may merge at some point. For that reason, in choosing which one to own, I would lean toward the one that is trading at a larger discount to NAV. A week ago, CCT was trading at a much larger discount, so I would have emphasized buying CCT. As of today, the discounts are roughly in line with each other, so I would lean towards dividing my money between the two. Of course, this calculus would change if either one of them announces any significant portfolio or dividend updates, or particularly if either one of them announces an aggressive share buyback program.

Shareholders Should Ask FSIC Why It Isn't Buying Back Stock

If you already own FSIC, I think you should question management as to why they are not buying back shares at 20%+ discounts. Insider purchases are nice, but have not been enough to offset negative investor sentiment. More importantly, buying back shares allows the company to take advantage of a simple arbitrage in its own stock, an arbitrage that offers high risk-free returns that will grow book value and earnings per share. One good forum for the buyback question is the March 2nd conference call, where I hope the issue will be discussed thoroughly. Should the company take the right tone, I believe that FSIC could rebound nicely after the call.

Risks

BDC investments involve risky loans and thus BDCs like FSIC are highly risky in and of themselves. Most of the main risks associated with FSIC are tied to the credit market:

An economic downturn and/or an increase in credit spreads could lead to defaults and a decline in NAV.

Credit spreads are tight, and BDC investment managers are having trouble earning good risk-adjusted returns on new investments. If FSIC is unable to make attractive investments, it may have to cut its dividend again, which could lead to a price decline.

FSIC could have credit problems specific to its portfolio of loans, leading to a significant NAV decline. I claim no special insight into FSIC’s portfolio, but rather am depending on its strong reputation and historical track record.

Investors could be disappointed if FSIC fails to monetize its equity portfolio and invest in higher-yielding securities.

Investor sentiment in BDCs could become even more negative, leading to further broad-based price declines across BDCs. Negative sentiment could be particularly damaging to FSIC if management does not institute shareholder friendly actions like a share buyback.