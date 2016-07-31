Cannabis Investors Score In Canada

I have been a bull on the Canadian cannabis stocks as a theme since even in advance of last year's Trudeau election victory, but I have been pounding the table hard since then. It's been a great sector, to say the least. I created an index at year-end (with rationale and updates included here), and it is up almost 25% so far through the end of July. Even better, my model portfolio has crushed it at up 45.3%:

One might think that the rising tide is lifting all boats, but that is not the case (note: these are Canadian tickers, though each of them has a U.S. ticker, several of which are actual listings on the OTC):

At the beginning of the year, SL and THC were not included, as they were not yet licensed. Also, three stocks were double-weighted to their sales levels at the beginning of the year, APH, CGC and MT, while OGI was added a few months later.

My model portfolio hasn't been perfectly crafted, but I am proud to say that APH has been one of my heaviest weighted positions, while I never included ACB (through July).

The balance of 2016 will be very interesting, as the medical cannabis program will introduce some new rules in August that haven't yet been publicly disclosed, while the task force for legalization will share a report in November that will be the basis for legislation to be introduced in Q2.

Not everyone wants to subscribe to my services to take advantage of my research on the individual names in the Canadian sector, but anyone can follow along for free at New Cannabis Ventures - just bookmark this page:

www.newcannabisventures.com/tag/canada/

This is very helpful information that is truly unparalleled in the U.S. and perhaps even in Canada, at least from the investor's perspective.

Here is a great example of a very timely post:

3 Reasons Cannabis Stock Investors Should Focus Now on Canada

You didn't have to be a genius to figure out what was ahead after this article I posted a few weeks later on June 30th:

Canadian Medical Cannabis Patient Enrollment Takes Off

So, whether you want to benefit from the information and analyis I share at at 420 Investor or you just want to follow along the big picture and get your information from New Cannabis Ventures, your time will be spent well if you agree with me that this is a compelling investment opportunity.